My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 finally has a release window (and it's soon!)

Boy, do we have some good news to share! Remember that show about a teenage girl who moves in with her late mother's best friend, husband, and their large family of rowdy boys after a tragic loss? My Life with the Walter Boys is officially coming back for season 2, and the release window has finally been revealed. Yes, it's sooner than you think!

On June 24, Netflix announced this exciting news along with releasing new photos from the upcoming season, giving fans a first look at what's to come. Well, get ready for a summer back in Silver Falls, Colorado, because that's when My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is set to arrive on Netflix.

Since it's already summertime, the second season should be coming soon. Summer runs from June 20 to Sept. 22. We're already in June and the month is almost over, so we can cross out a June release. Could the new season come out in July? It's possible. Or perhaps, the teen show will be given a late summer release sometime in August or September. Once the streaming giant officially announces the exact date, you'll be the first to know. But we're keeping our fingers crossed for a July release or an August release at the latest.

Created by Melanie Halsall and based on Ali Novak's novel of the same name, My Life with the Walter Boys season 1 saw 15-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) relocate to a small town in Colorado to live with her late mother’s best friend and her large, lively family of boys after losing her parents and sibling in a tragic accident. Determined to stay under the radar and focus on her studies, Jackie soon finds herself in a complicated love triangle with two boys who happen to be her new guardian's sons. Those sons are Alex and Cole Walter (Ashby Gentry and Noah LaLonde).

At the end of season 1, Jackie leaves Silver Falls behind to go back to New York for the summer after sharing a passionate kiss with Cole, although she was in a relationship with Alex at the time. According to a new Netflix press release, My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will see Jackie returning to Colorado, determined to fix things with Alex and set clear boundaries with Cole while trying to find where she fits in the big Walter family.

"After leaving Silver Falls following Alex’s love confession and her kiss with Cole, Jackie Howard spent the summer in New York City. When Katherine convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family. But fitting back in isn’t that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, as he’s focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he’s getting).

Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn't quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama. As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she’s forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild."

Besides Rodriguez, Gentry, and LaLonde, the season 2 cast includes Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Jaylan Evans, Zoë Soul, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, and others.

Take a look at these official production stills from My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 below and tell me they didn't get you more hyped up for the show's return!

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Marc Blucas as George, Connor Stanhope as Danny, Myles Perez as Lee, Alix West Lefler as Parker, Lennix James as Benny, Dean Petriw as Jordan in episode 210 of My Life with the Walter Boys | David Brown/Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Ashby Gentry as Alex, Noah LaLonde as Cole in episode 206 of My Life with the Walter Boys | David Brown/Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan, Jaylan Evans as Skylar in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Sarah Rafferty as Katherine, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 203 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys. Ashby Gentry as Alex in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys. Noah LaLonde as Cole in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

As we get closer to the second season's release, we're expecting the official trailer to drop. Of course, you can count on us to share it along with the release date as soon as Netflix makes the announcement. So, stay tuned to Show Snob for now!

More to check out Show Snob below