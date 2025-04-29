My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 release date rumor suggests August premiere

One of Netflix's best teen shows is set to return with a new season this year. We're referring to My Life with the Walter Boys, a series that took viewers by surprise with its heartfelt storytelling, complicated love triangle drama, and small-town charm. We've known about the show's highly anticipated second season since December 2023, when Netflix officially announced its renewal. We later learned that the new installment would be landing on the streaming platform sometime in 2025.

Now, a new rumor suggests we might be heading back to Silver Falls sooner than expected, with an August 2025 premiere currently being eyed for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. We learned of this release rumor from What's on Netflix. According to the news outlet, they learned from an unidentified source that the show is aiming for a return in late summer 2025, most likely in August. Specifically, they believe a target date is Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

(L to R) Noah LaLonde as Cole and Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 110 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Chris Large/Netflix

However, it's important to note that this date hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix, so we'll have to take it with a grain of salt for now. Still, the possibility of an August return is exciting news for fans eagerly waiting to see what’s next for Jackie, Cole, Alex, and the rest of the Walter family as season 2 is expected to have even more heartfelt drama and romantic tension.

Honestly, an August release isn't too far-fetched, considering production wrapped up last November. If the second season does drop in August, that would mean the episodes would have spent around eight months in post-production before being released. Additionally, a summer release is ideal timing for a show targeting a teen audience, as it aligns with the period when young viewers are more likely to binge-watch shows during their summer break from school. But again, nothing has been confirmed yet. Don't worry. We'll get back to you with the official release date as soon as Netflix announces it. But just keep that August date in mind as a possible timeframe.

What's on Netflix also shared rumored episode titles and the episode count for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. According to the news outlet, the second season is expected to feature another 10 episodes. We've listed some of the rumored episode titles below.

"My Life With(out) the Walter Boys"

"Girls Just Wanna Have Fundraisers"

"Raked Over the Coal…"

"Día de Los Muertos"

"Giver/Taker"

"Midday Cowboy"

"No-Look Pass"

Again, keep in mind that these titles are not confirmed nor is the episode count. Until Netflix makes an official announcement, everything remains speculative. But wait! That's not all. While it’s not guaranteed yet, there could be positive news for the future of My Life with the Walter Boys.

According to a listing from the Writers Guild of America (WGA), it looks like the creative team behind My Life with the Walter Boys has begun early preparations for a potential third season. However, it's important to mention that this doesn't confirm that the teen series has been officially renewed for another installment. We're still waiting on Netflix to make that call. But the early planning is a positive sign, and we will be sure to keep you posted on any official updates.

Plot details for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 are still under wraps, but the new season will continue from where the first one left off. In the season 1 finale, Jackie boarded a plane to New York with her uncle after sharing a passionate kiss with Cole and leaving behind a cryptic note for Alex. When she returns to Silver Falls after the summer, it’s unlikely she’ll be greeted warmly, given all the drama she left in her wake. It'll be interesting to see how everything unfolds in the second season. I'm sure we can expect plenty more drama!