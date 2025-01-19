3 My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 details you need to know

It's about time we return to Silver Falls to see what Jackie has been up to since the events of the first season of My Life with the Walter Boys. It's been over a year since season 1 dropped, so I'd say fans are more than ready for the second installment.

With My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 currently in the works, there have been several major updates about the upcoming season that are sure to excite fans. From filming updates to new characters, here are three important details you need to know about the second season of the hit teen series.

1. Production on My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 wrapped in November 2024

Back in August 2024, Netflix announced that production had finally started on the second season, with the cast and crew back in Calgary, Canada, to film. Along with this great news, the streaming giant shared a photo of main cast members Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry on its official X account. Check it out below.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 is now in production can I get a yee haw pic.twitter.com/H35kinwM6Y — Netflix (@netflix) August 14, 2024

Then, in November 2024, Netflix announced via its X account that the cameras had officially stopped rolling on My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. That means production took about three months. As of right now, the new episodes should be in the process of being edited in post-production. Once they're edited to perfection, that's when we should hear back from Netflix about an official release date.

MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS S2 HAS WRAPPED PRODUCTION 🤠 pic.twitter.com/mLSBW3aO57 — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2024

2. My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is confirmed for a 2025 release

Honestly, this is the best piece of information that has been revealed about the new season so far. In November 2024, Netflix announced that My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will be released sometime in 2025. This is great news because now we have a better idea of when the show will be back on our screens. While we don't have an official release date yet, we're always down to share our release predictions.

For a show like My Life with the Walter Boys, post-production should not take that long. Since there aren't any special effects or complex elements like that involved in this series, the editing team should be able to work through it efficiently. The most time-consuming part will likely be the dubbing and translation processes.

Before the second season can be released on Netflix, it will need to be translated into 180 different languages. Ginny and Georgia star Brianne Howey once mentioned in an interview that it takes about four months for the editing team to complete this process for their show. Since My Life with the Walter Boys is quite similar in nature to Ginny and Georgia, it's reasonable to expect that the translation and dubbing for the second season will likely take a comparable amount of time.

We're probably looking at about six to eight months of post-production before the episodes are ready for viewing. This would put the release date somewhere between the spring and summer of 2025. That's our best release prediction for now.

3. New and returning cast members

Obviously, Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry are all set to return in their respective roles as Jackie Howard, Cole Walter, and Alex Walter.

Here are the other confirmed returning cast members for this season:

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine

Marc Blucas as George

Connor Stanhope as Danny

Johnny Link as Will

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

Jaylan Evans as Skylar

Zoë Soul as Hayley

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac

Myles Perez as Lee

Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard

Ashley Tavares as Tara

Dean Petriw as Jordan

Alix West Lefler as Parker

Lennix James as Benny

Alisha Newton as Erin

Ellie O’Brien as Grace

Kolton Stewart as Dylan

Mya Lowe as Kiley

Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen

Nathaniel Arcand as Mato

Five new characters will also be introduced in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. Natalie Sharp (Wilderness, The Flash) plays B. Hartford, a skilled rodeo rider who captures the attention of one of the Walter Boys. Carson MacCormac (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Luckiest Girl Alive) portrays Zach, a good-looking senior at Silver Falls High School who makes it his mission to get to know Nathan. Janet Kidder (Kung Fu, Star Trek: Discovery) plays Joanne Wagner, Grace's mom and Katherine's friend.

Riele Downs (Bel-Air, Darby and the Dead) plays Maria, a flirtatious teen girl in Alex's driver’s ed class. And last but not least is Jake Manley (The Order), who plays Wylder Holt, a promising young bronc rider who encounters Alex.

Unfortunately, not much is known about this season's plot. However, some of the cast and crew have teased what fans can expect in the brand-new episodes. Series creator Melanie Halsall promises that the second season will be "bigger and better." She told Netflix, "We’ve got massive set pieces in each episode, and the stories are more intricate. We found our feet with our characters, [and] the actors really understand their characters now. When I was coming back, I was excited to start shooting again because I knew we had great stories to tell.”

Leading star Nikki Rodriguez said that her Jackie character is “trying to figure out where she belongs this season." She added, "She’s definitely not trying to lose either side of herself, and trying to make sure that they could coexist."

My Life with the Walter Boys season 1 ended with Jackie finally giving in to temptation by kissing Cole, only to escape her problems by boarding a plane back to New York with her uncle Richard and Danny Walter, who was accepted into a summer theater program at Juilliard. But this is a temporary escape. Jackie will eventually have to return to Silver Falls for the next school semester, and when she does, she'll have to face the consequences of her actions, including what will likely be an awkward conversation with her actual boyfriend, Alex.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for any new updates on My Life with the Walter Boys season 2!