My Life with the Walter Boys showrunner has big plans that go beyond season 3

My Life with the Walter Boys finally returned with its second season on Netflix on Aug. 28, and fans are still reeling from that shocking finale. A beloved character's fate is left up in the air, and now we're left to wait until the third season to find out what really happened.

Fortunately, My Life with the Walter Boys season 3 is already confirmed and in the works. On Aug. 6, Netflix announced the great news that the cast and crew were officially back on set in Canada to shoot the third installment. That puts us one step closer to finding out what happens next and finally getting an answer to the cliffhanger left at the end of season 2. Season 3 is set to be released sometime next year.

However, we have no idea what will come of the teen show after its third season. When Netflix renewed My Life with the Walter Boys in May 2025, the streaming giant only committed to a third season, leaving the long-term future of the series uncertain. While this isn't the best news for fans eager for more, the showrunner, Melanie Halsall, has revealed she has big plans that extend well beyond season 3.

(L to R) Ashby Gentry as Alex, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 201 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

In a new interview with Swooon, Halsall makes it clear that she's interested in continuing the story past the third installment. She tells the news outlet that although she doesn’t have a set number of seasons planned, she has already mapped out a long-term vision for the series and an "endgame.

She shares how she's open to exploring the characters’ journeys as they grow and mature if given the chance. It just all depends on whether viewers continue tuning in. Halsall emphasized that as long as there’s an audience eager to watch, she would love to keep expanding the story.

“I’m fascinated by these characters and these stories in this world, and I would love to keep telling these stories for as long as people keep watching them, would like to keep watching them. So you never know. We might be seeing our characters get older and older as we go ahead, but I would love to keep telling these stories.”

Truthfully, this is a good sign. That means we don't have to worry about the show wrapping up too soon, at least from the creative side. Halsall clearly has more stories to tell, so if the fan support stays strong and Netflix remains on board, My Life with the Walter Boys could continue for several more seasons, following the characters well beyond their high school years.

We've seen teen shows on Netflix like On My Block, Never Have I Ever, Sex Education and Atypical receive four seasons and that's it. It looks like Halsall envisions something much bigger for My Life with the Walter Boys. She just needs Netflix and the fans to stick with the show long enough to make it happen.

Don't you miss when teen shows would last for six, seven, or even eight seasons, letting us really grow up alongside the characters? If Halsall gets her way, My Life with the Walter Boys could be that rare modern teen drama that follows its characters through every stage of growing up, from high school to college and maybe even beyond. Fingers crossed!