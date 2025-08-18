Nautilus season 1 finale recap: The crew focus on revenge, but can they succeed?

The mission for revenge is on in the Nautilus season 1 finale. After making it clear that Nemo is a step ahead of the Company, it’s time to see if the crew can make their plan work.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nautilus season 1, episode 10.

After an adventure across the seas and below the ice, the crew of the Nautilus ended up back in London in the finale. Crawley knew they were coming, but Nemo also knew that. It’s why he was already there when Crawley started putting the guards together in Nautilus season 1, episode 9.

The finale picks up with a breakdown of what’s needed to take down the Company. They need to get the shares of the three main shareholders, Jericho Baker, Lord Pitt, and Dr. Ambrose Skin. They all have their own targets, with Nemo going after Baker, Boniface and Jiacomo going after Skin, and Humility going after Pitt.

Jiacomo wants to remain for answers in Nautilus

This is where some of the plan starts to change. Jiacomo finds out that Dr. Skin speaks his language. So, after getting Boniface out (because Cuff left them behind!), Jiacomo decides to stay. Boniface respects Jiacomo’s wishes, knowing that the man just wants to know who he is.

Meanwhile, Humility has to pretend that she wants to marry Lord Pitt in an attempt to get his shares. This isn’t a situation that quite goes to plan, but we know that Humility tends to have alternative options at her hand. One thing Pitt wants is for Lotte to be released from her duties, and Humility reluctantly agrees.

As for Nemo, he goes to meet with his friend, Cornelius, who takes a look at a deed and a diamond. Nemo claims to want to sell a mine, but Cornelius decides to low-ball Nemo. Baker was right next to them, overhearing the whole conversation, and offers up his shares in the Company in exchange for the mine. It’s perfect.

Have Nemo and the crew left their plans on show in Nautilus season 1 finale?

While all this is going on, Millais learns that an Indian man has been preaching to the other Indian men to get them to rise up. Millais wants to find out where this man was, and that takes him to a deserted warehouse. All of the details for the plan seem to be up on the wall, including the name of the main shareholders, the map of East India Trading Company assets, and newspaper clippings.

Is it possible that they have left all this for him to find on purpose, or did they overlook something? Either way, it's too late to do anything, anyway. The plan is already in motion.

We cut to the shareholders company, as Nemo’s crew had managed to spread rumors about the failing company, leading to share prices dropping. Naturally, all the shareholders are angry with the situation, but Crawley attempts to reaffirm that the stock market isn’t in decline and their money is safe.

That’s when Nemo steps forward to share that he is a shareholder. Other members of the Nautilus step forward and share the same, making it clear that they have the majority share of the company. As Lord Pitt claims to have 50% of the Company’s shares, Humility reveals herself to share that he signed his shares to her.

Of course, Lord Pitt thought he was signing a marriage contract because he didn’t bother to read the whole thing. It ends with the Chairman of the Board removed and Nemo replacing him, but Crawley wants them killed.

When Youngblood points out that it would mean Crawley is executed for murder, Crawley can’t believe that everyone is turning against him. All Youngblood is doing is protecting the new President and the major shareholders.

Crawley takes matters into his own hands

With all this, Nemo decides that it’s time for the Company’s dissolution. Youngblood follows the orders to lower his gun, with the other soldiers following suit. Crawley isn’t happy with this, and picks up Youngblood’s gun and aims it at Nemo.

Nemo and Crawley fire at each other, but fortunately they both miss. Boniface and Kai are able to get Crawley, while Nemo and Humility finally kiss before forcing Crawley to sign an Order of Discharge to get all the prisoners out of Kalpani.

It seems like the Company has been taken down. Nemo is able to burn all the Company documents to the ground, but in the vault is a stone like the oen Benoit had. This victory is dedicated to Benoit and Jagadish.

As Nemo grabs a photo of his wife and daughter, he sees the order of execution against them signed by Millais. So, when Millais enters the burning vault, Nemo turns against him and they fight. However, Nemo decides against killing Millais, and he leaves the vault to join the crew.

Lotte stays, especially when she realizes that Humility isn’t with them. Humility has been abducted by Pitt, and she will get to them. Kai refuses to leave Lotte behind, and goes after her, where she is heading to Pitt’s house who has organized a vicar to marry him and Humility. Lotte and Humility are able to get away, and they rush back to the Nautilus.

Crawley, who is now free, gets to the Dreadnought, where Youngblood is sending orders to return it to the Royal Navy in Greenwich, believing them to be free. Crawley has other matters, and threatens to shoot Mr. Haris if Youngblood doesn’t work on capturing the Nautilus, which is getting ready to leave London.

A fight breaks out between the Nautilus and the Dreadnought, especially with a bridge coming up. Crawley tries to fire at Blaster, but Youngblood stops him and ends up taking the bullet instead. It’s a sad end for the one good officer with the Company, although Haris is happy to see that the Nautilus is able to get away.

Crawley isn’t getting away with anything, though. Cuff suddenly appears and stabs him, stealing the blueprints for the Nautilus.

What’s next for Nautilus season 2?

With all that, Humility and Lotte get to the Nautilus too late. The rest of the crew aren’t happy about leaving them behind, but they arguably had no choice. Lotte and Humility agree that they will stay together.

On board the Nautilus, Nemo points out that the entire British Empire will now be after them. He places Benoit’s stone next to the one that he took from the vault, and the two light up. As Nemo gets a flashback of Benoit, he questions if his friend is still alive.

Meanwhile, Lord Parmoor holds a stone that is similar, and he tells Cuff that this is a sign that Atlantis is real. Cuff got the blueprints for Parmoor, and now Parmoor can make another submarine like the Nautilus for his own gain.

Now we definitely need a second season.

Nautilus season 1 is now available to stream on AMC+.

