Netflix gives Anna Kendrick's HBO Max series Love Life a second life in August 2025

HBO Max broke up with Love Life in 2022, but the Anna Kendrick-led series is getting another shot this summer. Netflix announced plans to pick up the romantic comedy anthology and start streaming in August.

Love Life didn't exactly take the streaming world by storm during its two seasons on HBO Max. However, critics and fans alike appreciated the charm brought by season 1 led Anna Kendrick and season 2 star William Jackson Harper. A supporting cast that included Zoë Chao, Jessica Williams, and Punkie Johnson pushed Love Life to a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for the final season.

However, HBO canceled the series in December 2022. The streamer took things a step further and completely removed Love Life from the service. Reports at the time indicated financial reasons motivated the decision, as the romcom joined a list of several other projects dropped from HBO Max.

It became nearly impossible to stream the 20 episodes beyond paying for video-on-demand. But all that is about to change thanks to Netflix. Love Life will be available to stream in its entirety beginning on Aug. 5, 2025.

Love Life season 1 follows the romantic life of Darby Carter (Kendrick), detailing her first romance through her last. Season 2 turns the focus to Marcus Watkins (Harper), a book editor with a passing connection to Darby.

Sam Boyd created the series, and his other credits include the Hulu series Tell Me Lies and the film In a Relationship. He was joined by a team of executive producers that included Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, The Office) and Bridget Bedard (Transparent, Ramy).

It's been almost three years since Love Life got the ax. But interest from fans hasn't gone away, hence Netflix adding the complete series to its streaming catalog beginning this summer.

While not every series that gets a new streaming service also gets a new season, it certainly opens the possibility. Designated Survivor, You, Lucifer, and Manifest are just some of the TV shows that got a second chance thanks to Netflix.

Could Love Life be next? There are a few factors working in its favor to become the latest series Netflix raises from the dead.

For one, creator Sam Boyd doesn't have any projects upcoming or in development listed on his IMDb page. That could suggest his schedule is open to revisiting Love Life. And for what it's worth, the director/writer celebrated the new of Love Life on Netflix with a post on X.

When I was growing up, many of my favorite shows were ones that had been cancelled after a season or two, and I cherished their DVD box sets. So I’m happy to to now confirm what I guess is the modern equivalent…



Both seasons of LOVE LIFE

Available on Netflix US

Starting Aug 5 https://t.co/rTk3Xc09v1 — Sam Boyd (@SamFoxenBoyd) July 9, 2025

Then there is the show's premise. As an anthology series, Love Life doesn't face the challenge of bringing back the same cast or working around scheduling conflicts. Anna Kendrick made a brief appearance in season 2, but the show could conceivably return with a brand-new cast from top to bottom.

The only way that will happen is if Love Life's streaming numbers go through the roof this summer. If fans fall in love all over again, Netflix may breathe new life into the series.

Love Life streams on Netflix beginning Aug. 5.

More on Show Snob: