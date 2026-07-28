Netflix's Below release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more

The past few years have been particularly exciting for horror and thriller fans, as the genres have delivered a steady stream of phenomenal shows. From Marianne to Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and Widow’s Bay, there has been no shortage of TV series that have kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Following the success of Widow’s Bay, Netflix is also gearing up to drop its next big thrilling creature feature for the spooky season.

Below is Netflix’s newest six-part thriller series, featuring a small Canadian town that faces a mysterious threat from the sea. It premieres on Thursday, Oct. 8, on Netflix.

The series will follow the lives of the residents of a small town who are plagued and terrorized by a strange creature that lurks in the water. Will they be able to defend themselves and their community when the monster breaks loose?

Netflix just shared the trailer for Below:

Netflix’s Below will test a small community’s will to survive

Below will follow the story of Josh Hartnett’s Calvin Penney, who is a small-time fisherman in Newfoundland. The wounds of his past and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his father’s death had turned him stubborn and cold. However, when it comes to his community, there’s nothing he won’t do to protect them.

Big-hearted yet stubborn, Calvin will go to any length to protect his children and his family. However, when the town is threatened by a dangerous sea creature, Calvin must team up with a visiting marine researcher (Mackenzie Davis) to deal with the looming threat together.

The six-part series will feature an extraordinary tale of survival and family as Newfoundland’s people will discover how a buried secret threatens their very existence. Fans can expect Below to deliver plenty of thrills, horror, suspense, and creature action, coupled with emotion, humor, and heart.

Filmed in Newfoundland, Canada, Below will feature stunning landscapes and a captivating coastline that will look equally devastating with a killer monster lurking in its depths. Like Widow’s Bay, Below has all the potential to deliver another rugged small-town mystery that has the ability to turn a close-knit community terror into something epic.

Josh Hartnett will lead the hunt for a mysterious monster

Below will be led by veteran star Josh Hartnett, whose recent performances in projects like Trap and Oppenheimer have been nothing short of masterful. Now he will bring all that talent and grit into Calvin, who is set to face a literal monster in his town. Hartnett will be joined by Stranger Things alum Charlie Heaton, who will be playing Hartnett’s son Wade.

Other members of Calvin Penney’s family will include Rohan Campbell (The Monkey) as Jay Penney, The King Tide’s Willow Kean as Ruth Penney, and Lockwood & Co’s Ruby Stokes as Mary Penney. Other cast members include Speak No Evil’s Mackenzie Davis, who will play Fonda Howander. She’s a marine researcher who visits the small town and ends up helping Calvin with the creature problem. And lastly, Chucky’s Kaleb Horn will play Noah in the series.

Series creator Jesse McKeown also serves as the show’s executive producer alongside Black Mirror and Station Eleven’s Jessica Rhoades. The show has been written by Karen Walton, who is easily recognizable from her work for Orphan Black alongside Edging’s Natty Zavitz and Saint-Pierre’s Perry Chafe. The episodes have been directed by Helen Shaver (Station Eleven), Stephen Dunn (Queer as Folk), and Jamie Childs (The Sandman).

Below has been inspired by McKeown’s own experiences and love for Newfoundland.

Speaking with Tudum, he explained that Below is the culmination of his ambition to create something profound that hails from a small fishing town. He felt such a rugged, isolated, and unique place would be a perfect setting for a scary story of epic proportions.

All six episodes of Netflix’s newest thriller will be available for streaming on October 8, 2026.