4 most popular Harlan Coben Netflix shows so far

Harlan Coben's Netflix collection just expanded with I Will Find You on June 18, 2026. Even though we're a few weeks removed from the series premiere on Netflix, I Will Find You remains one of Netflix's most popular shows of the summer.

There's no doubt I Will Find You has been a smash hit for the streamer. As we move away from the premiere date and see the views continue to pile up, I got a little curious and wanted to find out what the most popular Harlan Coben Netflix show of all time is. Now, I'm ready to share my findings.

I do have one caveat to share before diving in. Netflix did change how they report the Netflix Top 10 ratings numbers. It used to be by total hours viewed of a particular show or season, but now, they've started using views, which are just hours viewed divided by the total runtime of the series. Anyway, Netflix didn't share the exact views for some of Coben's Netflix shows, but using some math, I was able to calculate the views for most of those shows. Some of Coben's shows predate the Netflix Top 10 ratings. Because of Netflix's reach, pre-2021 vs. now, there's just no way those shows were more popular than Coben's most recent releases.

Let's get the list started with the first new Netflix show of 2026.

Run Away Production Still - Netflix

4. Run Away

Views in first three weeks: 34.4 million

Run Away is the fourth most popular of Coben's Netflix shows. The series premiered on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2026, and it racked up nearly 35 million views in its first three weeks on Netflix before tapering off.

Run Away was an interesting premise. The series tells the story of a runaway college student and the investigation into her disappearance into something even more twisted. James Nesbitt leads an incredible cast that also includes Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Ruth Jones, Amy Gledhill, Ellie de Lange, Jon Pointing, and Maeve Courtier-Lilley.

I actually think Run Away got kind of a rough deal with its release date. Netflix kind of accidentally buried this show, even though it had a decent run. First of all, Run Away dropped literally three hours after the Stranger Things 5 finale, which was the biggest thing that's happened to Netflix probably ever. Then, one week after Run Away premiered, Netflix rolled out another hit mystery in His and Hers, which starred Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson. It was way more popular than Run Away.

If Run Away premiered at a different time, it could have been even more popular than some of the shows above it on this list.

Missing You. Rosalind Elezar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. Cr. Vishal Sharma/Netflix © 2024.

3. Missing You

Views in first three weeks: 42.5 million

Missing You premiered on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2025, one year before Run Away and one year after Fool Me Once, which is also on this list. In its first three weeks on Netflix, Missing You racked up 42.5 million views, which is a promising release for Netflix.

Missing You stars Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan, a detective whose life is thrown into a spiral when she finds her ex-lover on a dating site years after he left her without a trace.

Overall, the reviews for the series weren't as good as some of Coben's Netflix shows. Had the show been more well-received out of the gate, it could have led to a bigger ratings jump, but I quite liked this story. It definitely felt like it came together at the end with a satisfying conclusion that doesn't always happen in these kinds of shows.

Fool Me Once. Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once. Cr. Matt SquireNetflix © 2023

2. Fool Me Once

Views in first three weeks: 72.2 million

Fool Me Once premiered on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2024. For two years and some change, Fool Me Once was the most popular of Coben's Netflix shows. The series racked up more than 70 million views in its three weeks on Netflix, which was good enough to land Fool Me Once on the all-time Netflix Top 10 for a long time until it was eventually knocked off the list by bigger new releases like His and Hers.

It's easy to see why Fool Me Once was such a success. It had, at the time, the best cast of Coben's Netflix shows. Michelle Keegan starred in the series along with Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley, and more. And it just burst on the scene and continued to generate momentum for a long time. It's very similar to what we're seeing with I Will Find You.

It seems like Netflix got the memo because Keegan is already filming The Woods, one of the upcoming Netflix shows from Harlan Coben, right now. Keegan will star along with Tom Bateman in the new series.

I Will Find You. (L to R) Britt Lower as Rachel Mills and Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in Episode #102 of I Will Find You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

1. I Will Find You

Views in first three weeks: 74.1 million

We've arrived at the most popular of Coben's Netflix shows now. I Will Find You is officially the biggest of Coben's Netflix collection after its first three weeks on Netflix, and it's going to continue to pull huge numbers for a few more weeks of the summer. It's already the biggest new Netflix show of the year.

I Will Find You is going to be occupying a spot on the all-time Netflix Top 10 list very soon. It should knock His and Hers out of the No. 10 spot in no time. Then, there's a chance it could go even higher if fans keep watching, but we'll just have to wait and see.

I Will Find You is the first of Coben's shows set in the United States, although it was filmed in Canada. That might have something to do with the ratings, but it's also just a great new mystery that arrived at the perfect time.

Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, and Milo Ventimiglia star in the hit series based on Coben's book of the same name. In the series, Worthington plays a man who was accused and charged with the murder of his son. When he learns that his son could be alive, he tries to do whatever he can to find out what happened.

I Will Find You is definitely a thrill ride. If you haven't watched yet, you're definitely missing out.

So, that's the list of the most popular Harlan Coben Netflix shows so far. I highly recommend all of them if you haven't seen them yet.

I don't think this will be the list for much longer. Netflix has two huge shows based on Coben's most popular stories in the works in Myron Bolitar and The Woods. I think those shows are going to be even more popular than many, or perhaps all, of the shows on this list.

Stay tuned for more news about Coben's upcoming Netflix shows!