Widow's Bay episode 10 recap: The finale delivers a shocking death

The Widow’s Bay season 1 finale, “We Hope You Enjoyed Your Time!,” picks up in the middle of the storm that forced all the residents into the emergency shelter in episode 9.

Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) has just learned that there’s one person stopping him from ending this curse, stopping the storm, and saving everyone in the process. Ruth Livingston (K Callan) is the last of Richard Warren’s line of ancestors. If she dies, everything ends.

At the beginning of the episode, Tom goes to the doctor and pulls Ruth’s file. He’s hoping that she has some kind of illness to make this easier. She does not, but she is taking some medications that could, in theory, lead her to overdose and die.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

Tom plans to kill Ruth to stop the curse

As he pulls up to Ruth’s house, Patricia (Katie O'Flynn) tries to talk him out of it, but his mind is made up. When he walks into Ruth’s house, she just finished two miles on the treadmill and runs up the stairs to fetch him a towel. She’s the fittest 84-year-old on the island, that’s for sure. Ruth asks if Tom came to take her to the shelter, but he tells her it’s too bad outside, so they need to hunker down and ride it out.

At the shelter, things are starting to take a turn. The tourists are growing restless. The power is flickering and surging with the storm. Rosemary (Dale Dickey) reveals that one of her relatives warned her to never enter the shelter. She doesn’t know why, but it’s not exactly helpful.

Wyck (Stephen Root) and Patricia count supplies and try to keep everyone calm, but it’s not going well.

The doctor, after performing a check on Bechir’s wife, who is in labor, reveals to Bechir (Kevin Carroll) that the baby is coming that night, which is Bechir’s worst nightmare. He can’t let this baby be born on this island.

Patricia finds a note in the provisions that reads, “If you read this, you’re already dead.” We also learn that the last big storm lasted five full days.

At Ruth’s house, Tom is having a hard time killing Ruth. As he learns more about her, he realizes just how full of life she is. She has an incredibly busy calendar. He’s always helping other people, including Deidre Kane, who Ruth helps get up and down her steps twice or three times a day.

Ruth makes Tom a nice cup of tea, but Tom makes the wrong choice and picks the wrong one. It takes 27 minutes to steep, which draws out this party even longer. Tom, though, does have a plan to mix Ruth’s pills into her drink.

Evan and his friends go exploring the shelter for a place to smoke

Evan (Kingston Rumi Southwick) and his friends are getting bored, and they leave the shelter looking for a place to smoke. They find a door that reveals a ladder that looks suspiciously like the one that Richard Warren (Hamish Linklater) had under his home, the one that leads down into that weird cellar where he would speak to the demon. This is not going to end well.

Dale goes exploring, too, and he finds a room with a projector and film reel. He plays the movie, which is an informative video that thanks the people for their help and sacrifice. We don’t know what for, but it looks like this might have been a place where people have been sacrificed, literally.

Tom spikes Ruth's tea

Back at Ruth’s, Ruth is showing Tom her photo albums. She fills him in on her life, which has been a hard one full of tragedy. Tom tries to explain that there might be a way to actually end this, and he asks what would Ruth do. He even, literally, explains the trolley problem. He asks Ruth if she would save a large group of people to save one person, or if she would pull the lever and kill one person in order to save the group. Ruth says that she wouldn’t pull the lever.

Tom tries to convince her that Widow’s Bay is a house of horrors, but Ruth claims that life is a house of horrors. She wants Tom to accept that Widow’s Bay will never be Martha’s Vineyard, but he’s not ready to.

In her stack of things, Tom also sees a broach, the same one that Sarah Warren gave to Frances in 1702, proving that she is the ancestor of Richard Warren. Then, the tea finishes up, and Tom goes into the kitchen and crushes the pills. He stirs them into Ruth’s drink.

Widow's Bay - Credit: Apple TV

After a brief scene at the shelter, we go back to Ruth’s house, and she’s getting awfully sleepy while looking through the albums. Tom opens up for the first time. He admits that he knew Widow’s Bay was always cursed, basically, but he did everything so Evan would have a better life than sneaking out and causing trouble with his friends.

When he’s done, he looks over and sees Ruth slumped over on the couch. It appears that she’s dead!

He goes to check her pulse, but she wakes up. She’s not dead after all. Ruth dives back into the photo albums and explaining her family history.

Finally, we go back into the tunnels with Evan and his friends. It’s super creepy, but PJ leads the way. They find that old, creepy chair in the basement.

Dale discover Widow's Bay has been sacrificing people to the demon for years

Above them, the tourists in the emergency shelter are panicking. Meanwhile, Dale (Jeff Hiller) continues watching the videos, which reveal that Widow’s Bay has been sacrificing its residents to feed the monster for decades, officially, to honor the covenant Richard Warren made with the demon hundreds of years earlier.

The video explains that for each bell toll, one human must be sacrificed in order for the demon to be satiated. Then, they pray for a long peaceful slumber.

Just when Patricia gets everything under control and calms the crowd, Dale walks out of the room and yells, “This place is a death trap! Run for your lives!” Panic ensues.

Ruth reveals she is Evan’s grandma and the mom of Tom’s wife

As the pills set in, Ruth starts telling her secrets. She reveals that she had an affair with a married man. She had a baby that she gave to the married man and his wife to raise.

She also reveals that the baby, Lauren, married Tom, which means she’s Evan’s grandma. It also means that Evan is the last surviving member of Richard Warren’s line.

Tom realizes that Evan will never get to leave the island. The curse will continue until Evan dies.

Bechir kills Ruth… or so it seems

Tom immediately realizes that Ruth needs medical attention. Killing her won’t save the island. As he picks her up, Bechir walks through the door and shoots Ruth, killing her.

Tom informs him that Ruth wasn’t the last of the line. Bechir turns the gun on him and makes Tom tell him who the last survivor of Warren’s line is. Then, the storm ends.

It seems like, to Bechir, that the storm stops because of Ruth’s death, but Tom sees that Ruth is still alive. And, that’s because the covenant has been fulfilled back under the shelter.

Al is sacrificed to the demon

Back in the tunnels and the scary room, Evan and his friends are interrupted by the security guard, Al (Shawn Fitzgibbon). He tells them to leave the room and get back to the shelter. As they leave, the door closes behind them and locks. PJ tries to open it, but it doesn’t work. He runs away.

Evan stays behind to help Al, but he can’t get the door open. He hears Al inside screaming along with some crunching. Eventually, the door opens, and Evan looks inside. He sees the cellar cracked open , but Al is gone. He knows something horrible happened.

The storm ends, and everyone thinks they are safe. And, they are for now.

The church bells ring eight times

Widow’s Bay is damaged by the storm, but a new day has dawned. At the beach, Tom throws Frances’ broach into the sea.

Now, everything has changed, but things seem okay… for a second.

As Tom heads back to his car to see Evan, the church bells ring eight times. Well, we just learned during the episode that eight bells means eight victims must be sacrificed for the demon to be satiated.

If the people of Widow’s Bay refuse, well, it’s not going to be good. We know, from the first season’s terrible events, that more terrors await the residents of Widow’s Bay in season 2.

Thankfully, Widow’s Bay season 2 is already in the works! Apple TV already renewed the series for another season right before the season 1 finale.

We’ll share more information about the new season as we find out. What a great first season, though. I can’t wait to see what Katie Dippold and the gang come up with next.