Netflix boss confirms Virgin River season 7 has been delayed

There's some unfortunate news to share with Virgin River fans about the release of season 7 on Netflix. While the new episodes are on the way, we're going to have to wait a little while longer. As the boss of Netflix seemingly just confirmed, Virgin River season 7 has been delayed and won't be released before the end of 2025.

We had previously assumed as much based on recent comments from Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge, who has been promoting her upcoming Netflix Christmas movie My Secret Santa, coming this November. Breckenridge didn't say anything official, but she hinted that Virgin River shouldn't compete with Netflix's packed end-of-the-year schedule with Stranger Things.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos spoke during the Q3 earnings call on Oct. 21 and revealed a long list of original series that will be back with new seasons in 2026. Featured on that list among titles like Bridgerton, Outer Banks, and Ginny and Georgia was none other than Virgin River. Here's the full quote from Sarandos about Netflix's release plans for 2026 so far:

"I wanted to give you a little bit of color into 2026. We’re really particularly excited about a few things coming up next year like the returns of some of our biggest and most beloved shows like Bridgerton, Beef, Emily in Paris, One Piece, Outer Banks, Virgin River, The Gentlemen, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Running Point, Ginny and Georgia, Lupin, all coming back for new seasons in 2026."

Virgin River. (L to R) Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan in episode 609 of Virgin River | Cr. Craig Minielly/Netflix © 2024

Virgin River season 7 release likely delayed to 2026 on Netflix

Unless he's talking about Virgin River season 8, which was announced this summer, then his inclusion of the romantic drama series on that list means that season 7 will miss out on a 2025 premiere. That would mean that for the first time since its premiere in 2019, Virgin River will go an entire calendar year without dropping a new season. The show has always been released annually.

But it's unlikely that Sarandos was talking about season 8 since the main focus right now is on season 7. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long into 2026 for the new episodes to hit our watch lists. If Virgin River season 7 in fact does get pushed to the new year as Sarandos stated, then we're expecting a release date in either January or February to start 2026 with a bang.

Netflix has already dated a two-part drop for Bridgerton season 4 in the first two months of the year, and throwing in Virgin River alongside the show would definitely make a big impact. While fans surely don't want to wait for the continuation of Mel and Jack's story (not to mention the resolution of all those cliffhangers!) until 2026, at least we have a good idea of when it will be back.

On the bright side, since season 8 has already been renewed, there's a possibility that production could even start before the end of the year or at the start of 2026 and manage to be released before the end of 2026. That would mean that we could get two seasons of Virgin River in the same year for the first time. See? It's not all bad news!

Stay tuned for more Virgin River news and updates!