What the Virgin River season 7 episode titles might mean for Mel and Jack

If you're a Virgin River fan, then you're continuing to wait as patiently as you can for the imminent release of season 7. Netflix hasn't quite yet revealed whether the new episodes will drop before the end of 2025 or if our wait will continue into 2026, but as we already learned earlier this summer, filming on the upcoming season has officially wrapped!

Virgin River season 7 will once again contain 10 new episodes, and while plot details haven't been revealed by Netflix, we know where the new episodes will be heading based on the various cliffhangers. Mel and Jack's wedding ended with an adoption proposition for the newly married couple and a scare from Charmaine and her babies.

As we anticipate whether Brie will accept Mike's proposal and what will happen with Doc's practice since he's being investigated, we have a new update about season 7 that sheds a little bit of light on what to expect for the characters in the new episodes. Each season, the episode titles are revealed before the season premieres, and we finally have a look what the titles for season 7!

Here are the Virgin River season 7 episode titles as shared by What's on Netflix:

"Always Anywhere Forever"

"Back in the Saddle"

"Beautiful Child"

"David and Goliath"

"It Takes a Village"

"La Luna De Miel"

"No Regrets"

"Pipe Dreams"

"The Afterglow"

"The Match"

These titles are obviously in alphabetical order and not in the order you will watch them in on Netflix. Even though they aren't in sequential order, there are still a lot of conclusions to be made about they could be telling us about what's in store for the characters, most especially Mel and Jack. If the titles are any indication, we're in for another great season! Let's see if we can unpack their meanings.

Right off the bat, "Always Anywhere Forever" absolutely feels like a direct quote made by a character. Who's more romantic than Jack Sheridan? This sounds like something Jack would say to Mel as they enter their new home and start their life together. Speaking of their new home on a ranch, "Back in the Saddle" seemingly suggests the horses from season 6 will be back in season 7, unless it's referring to certain characters professionally getting "back in the saddle."

Since Lizzy's pregnant and Mel and Jack might adopt Marley's baby, "Beautiful Child" could be teasing the birth of either or both babies. Maybe after waiting five seasons for Charmaine to give birth to her twins, Virgin River will give us a dual birth episode. Meanwhile, "David and Goliath" references the biblical story and often means overcoming challenging odds. This could be a conflict between two opposing forces or someone taking on a powerful entity.

"It Takes a Village" might as well be the Virgin River town motto, as the community is always there to lift each other up. People always use this phrase about raising children, and since two babies could be on the way, that village will surely lend a hand. "La Luna De Miel" translates to "honeymoon" in Spanish, and since we know Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson filmed in Mexico at the tail end of production, we're definitely seeing Mel and Jack's romantic honeymoon!

"No Regrets" and "Pipe Dreams" are both similarly vague episode titles that are much more thematic than literal. These could refer to a number of storylines that share similar themes about taking chances and shooting for potentially unattainable goals. Finally, "The Afterglow" and "The Match" are the only two episodes that begin with "the." "The Afterglow" could relate to Mel and Jack's post-honeymoon bliss, while "The Match" teases some sort of competition. This town loves an event.

One major takeaway from the episode titles is that none of them expressly hint at a potential tragedy or heartbreak. These are some of the lightest titles Virgin River has had, which could mean that the creative uptick the series saw in season 6 will be continuing. Thankfully, Netflix has already renewed the series for season 8, so these won't be the last titles we analyze.

Stay tuned for more Virgin River season 7 news from Snow Snob!

