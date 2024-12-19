Netflix confirms two big releases coming in 2025 that we can't wait to see

2025 is really shaping up to be a wonderful year full of great releases, and Netflix has confirmed two big shows we've been eagerly waiting for, coming in the new year! Get ready for You season 5 and Sweet Magnolias season 4.

You season 5

Let's start with the fifth and final season of You starring Penn Badgley. Unfortunately the streamer still hasn't provided an official release date. Even though the new season is later than expected, you would think a premiere date would be given by now. I mean no offense Netflix, but we already expected it to come in 2025 since it's done filming and wasn't released in 2024 for whatever reason.

Details are still scarce, but we do have a short synopsis and two new intriguing posters that have puzzles for us to decipher. The first one is pretty easy, with the letters spelling out "goodbye you." But the second one is a bit more tricky. We won't spoil it for you here, so see if you can figure it out yourself. In the meantime, check out the season's description below:

"In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."

We can definitely see those ghosts will come into play from the two posters that include Guinevere Beck, Love Quinn, Marienne Bellamy, Tom Lockwood, and even Dr. Nicky from season 1. I think with this being the final season and the conclusion of the story, everything is going to come full circle in a way. And perhaps it's time Joe gets the justice he deserves.

Courtesy: Netflix

Charlotte Ritchie will be back as Kate, who is now Joe's wife when You season 5 picks up. That means the rest of her family is introduced including Griffin Matthews as her brother and Anna Camp as Kate's identical twin sisters. Madeline Brewer takes on the role of Bronte who "makes Joe reconsider his new life," per Tudum. There's also Nava Mau as Detective Marquez. I have a feeling she's going to play a critical role.

Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Sweet Magnolias season 4

Moving onto a much more lighthearted show, but sometimes no less dramatic, is Sweet Magnolias season 4! Now this one Netflix has shared the official release date. Sweet Magnolias season 4 premieres Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 with all 10 episodes on Netflix. Here's the official synopsis. As always, the lives of the sweet magnolias is jam-packed. But they'll get through it all together!

"Come spend the holidays in Serenity, as Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones. As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and -- as always -- weekly margaritas."

Season 4 stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn, Jamie Lynn Spears, Chris Medlin, and Justin Bruening. Check out the cast in the first-look images below!

Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about You, Sweet Magnolias, and more Netflix news!