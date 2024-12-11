You season 5 isn’t coming this year despite an anticipated 2024 release
You season 5 is one of Netflix's most highly anticipated releases. It's definitely up there with the likes of Stranger Things season 5 and Bridgerton season 4. It seems like the norm for the streamer really is at least a two year gap between new seasons. At least, that's how it's been for many of its shows. Especially the more popular ones.
It was anticipated that the fifth season of the Penn Badgley-led series would be coming out sometime in 2024. The last time we had new episodes was March 2023. This year was very likely and even promised when the psychological thriller first received renewal news for a final season by Netflix. Though we've got nothing, unfortunately!
So what happened? A big part of why You season 5 has probably been so delayed is the actors and writers strikes. If you remember, the writers stopped working in May 2023 while the actors had to do so in July of that year. Things didn't get resolved until September 2023 for the writers, followed by November on the acting front.
That put basically most shows and movies that had been in the works on halt for months, delaying many projects. However, most productions were able to get back on their feet and bring us the new content we've been waiting for. Though not You season 5 just yet.
It's strange because filming came to an end in August 2024. And with this kind of show, there really aren't many visual effects and time consuming work that's needed in post-production that I think would take so much time to get through. I would have at least thought You season 5 would arrive in December 2024.
But, nope. The full list of releases on Netflix this month is out, and the series is nowhere on there. Unless the streamer is keeping hush and and decides to make a surprise announcement, a 2025 release is what is looking like is going to happen.
It's just disappointing because us fans had our hopes set on seeing the continuation of Joe's killer - pun intended - story this year. And what's a bit more frustrating as a viewer is the fact that there isn't an exact release date yet. I understand why the new season has been delayed. But could we at least please have a premiere date to look forward to, Netflix?
