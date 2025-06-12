Netflix drops The Diplomat season 3 teaser trailer (but not the release date)

Kate Wyler's problems aren't over in The Diplomat season 3. No, they're only just beginning. Jumping off from the shocking season 2 finale, she's enterting uncharted territory in the new season of Netflix's political drama series, which will be released in fall 2025. While the streamer hasn't yet revealed the official release date just yet, the teaser trailer has officially dropped.

On June 12, Netflix shared the one-minute preview of The Diplomat season 3 with fans on June 12 and again confirmed that the new episodes will arrive this fall. That's not the only good news Netflix revealed. Last season, fans were frustrated that there were only six episodes. This time around, season 3 once again contains eight episodes. That's two more episodes of shocks and thrills!

The Diplomat season 3 teaser debuts First Gentleman Bradley Whitford

Unlike the series itself, The Diplomat season 3 teaser trailer features very little dialogue and doesn't give away too much of what to expect from the new episodes. But we do officially meet former Vice President, now President of the United States Grace Penn's (Allison Janney) husband Todd Penn, played by Janney's one-time The West Wing co-star Bradley Whitford.

Throughout the series, it's been said that the Penns have had some challenges in their marriage, challenges that nearly tanked Grace's position as the Vice President. Penn's potential ousting as second in command gave Kate (Keri Russell) an opening to pursue the vice presidency. Obviously, circumstances have now changed in ways no one could have ever imagined.

The teaser trailer finds Kate and Hal (Rufus Sewell) welcoming Todd, while another clip finds Grace and Todd embracing. But their embrace doesn't seem like natural husband-wife intimacy. There's further fuel added to the fire of their marital inconsistencies with the teaser's inclusion of Kate and Todd in a pool together at night. What's that all about? What's the dynamic there?

The Diplomat. (L to R) Allison Janney as Grace Penn, Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn in episode 306 of The Diplomat | Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

Whitford speaks the most amount of dialogue featured in the teaser, with the ending quip, "How was everyone's day at the office?" He earns an unamused glare from Kate as they sit together with their spouses and have drinks. Curiously, Todd's hand is wrapped up as if he'd just thrown a punch. We don't get a look at Hal's face in the clip, but he could be on the receiving end of said punch.

Netflix teases that season 3 finds Kate in the throes of "the particular nightmare that is getting what you want." In season 2, she had pointed the finger at Grace Penn for orchestrating the terrorist plot, but learns that the situation was far more complex than she realized. Kate also admitted to vying for the vice presidency, but that was before Hal delivered that news that seemingly killed the president.

Now that President Rayburn (Michael McKean) has died, Penn has risen to the presidency, effectively saving her job. But that now puts Kate and Hal in precarious positions. They know a lot of information that could give them unprecedented power or it could take them down just as easily. Needless to say, nothing's ever easy for poor Kate. She's never had a calm day since the series began.

The Diplomat season 3 premieres this fall on Netflix. Season 4 is already in the works.