The Diplomat season 4 news reveals Kate's chaotic journey is far from over

That deep sigh you just heard? Yeah, that was probably Kate Wyler somewhere in London realizing that she's in for another round of chaos. But that celebration you're hearing? That's millions of fans of Netflix's hit political drama series The Diplomat cheering on the exciting news that the streamer just renewed the show for season 4. Sorry, Kate... Your stress is our entertainment!

The Diplomat season 4 was renewed during Netflix's Upfront presentation on May 14, which saw another seven Netflix shows renewed, including six total scripted original series and two unscripted series confirmed for new seasons. Considering its success with fans and its critical acclaim, it's no wonder that Netflix opted to renew one of its hands-down best series ever.

The season 4 renewal comes months before season 3 has even premiered on Netflix, though the streamer also revealed season 3 drops sometime this fall. Thankfully, filming on season 3 has already wrapped earlier this spring, so we shouldn't have much longer to wait before finding out when we'll be reunited with Kate, Hal, and the whole chaotic team following that truly shocking cliffhanger.

The Diplomat. (L to R) Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in episode 305 of The Diplomat | Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

The Diplomat season 4 renewed at Netflix

While it's exciting that we have another season to look forward to after the one on its way this fall, we still have so many unexpected twists to endure in The Diplomat season 3. In the final moments of the second season 2, Hal (Rufus Sewell) sharing the news with the president about Vice President Penn's (Allison Janney) role in the attack on the British naval ship. As a result, the president had a heart attack and died, which immediately elevated VP Penn to his position as president.

That's expressly unfortunate for Kate (Keri Russell), since she had been in the running to replace Penn as vice president. Kate had finally come to the decision that she wanted to become the vice president, which is exactly when all hell broke loose. Now, she either has to step into the role with all of this baggage and mess at her feet or continue to act as a liaison for whoever lands the job underneath Penn. No matter what, our girl is going to be stressed all over again.

The Diplomat showrunner Deborah Cahn has already teased to Netflix's Tudum that in season 3, "Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want." That sounds a lot like she's going to have a new job description and it's going to be exactly what she expected to be. Translation: It's going to be another excellent season that will leave us breathless.

Because the season 4 renewal has only just been announced and season 3 hasn't even been released yet, there's not much known about what to expect from the season or when to expect it (though 2026 is a safe bet). Netflix didn't confirm an episode count, which could be anywhere between six and eight episodes. The first season contained eight episodes, while the second contained six at the showrunner's request. We'll be keeping a close eye on The Diplomat season 3 and 4, so check back for more updates!