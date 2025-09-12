Netflix finally renews the popular 'twisty bats**t crazy ride' (and gets almost global exclusivity)

It’s always a risk for a streamer to pick up a show that was intended for another home. However, sometimes, the risk pays off in a huge way, and The Hunting Wives is one of those successful risks.

Despite minimal promotion for the show that was originally destined for STARZ, The Hunting Wives became an immediate hit for Netflix. This led to plenty of hope for season 2 from the fans, with the cast also hopeful that something would happen.

This wasn’t as easy as just Netflix saying “yes” to a second season, though. There was. A lot of negotiation work, as The Hunting Wives season 2 would need to become a Netflix Original around the world. Well, there is an update with that as Deadline reports that season 2 is officially happening.

The Hunting Wives on Netflix, Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives season 2 will be a global original (almost)

Part of the negotiations was to get The Hunting Wives back from the international distributors that took it up when the series was originally going to STARZ. After all, STARZ is only in a select number of countries, and as the likes of Outlander fans know, it means that the show heads to other streamers and networks around the world.

Netflix has mostly landed the exclusive global rights. There are just four countries where Netflix is available that the show isn’t going to be available in. They are Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and Israel. Netflix hasn’t managed to get the rights from Stan, Bell, OSN, and HOT, respectively.

It’s not clear if The Hunting Wives season 1 will move to Netflix everywhere just yet. This is likely an eventual plan, but it all depends on Lionsgate deals with international locations. For example, it took years for the UK to get Lucifer seasons 1 to 3 when Netflix saved the series and brought out season 4. The same could happen with The Hunting Wives.

The Hunting Wives on Netflix, Lionsgate

What to expect in The Hunting Wives season 2

The Netflix series will have eight episodes, just like the first season, and showrunner Rebecca Cutter will return. According to What’s on Netflix, she shared her excitement about the renewal, saying:

“I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again, and I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, bats**t crazy ride through Maple Brook.”

The second season will use The Hunting Wives season 1 finale as a jumping off point, which means Brittany Snow’s Sophie and Malin Åkerman Margo aren’t the best of friends anymore. However, old secrets and new foes will see them come back together, because it’s often a case of “better the devil you know.”

Lionsgate TV still had options on the entire season 1 cast, which hints that everyone will be back. Now we just need to know who the hunted and who the hunters are.

There’s no word on when The Hunting Wives season 2 will arrive on Netfix, but we can hope for a late 2026 release date or maybe an early 2027 one if really necessary.

The Hunting Wives is available to stream on Netflix.