The Hunting Wives stars are 'hopeful' season 2 will happen

When it comes to shows that move networks before they’ve had a chance to air, there are always questions about their futures. That happened with The Hunting Wives, which has dropped on Netflix despite originally being picked up by STARZ.

The Hunting Wives ended up being a victim of two companies separating. Since the series is a Lionsgate production and Lionsgate and STARZ split, the show needed to find a new home. All eight episodes had already been completed, and fortunately for those who loved it, Netflix realized the juiciness in the story.

Now there are eyes on whether a second season will happen, and one of the stars is certainly “hopeful” for it.

The Hunting Wives on Netflix, Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives stars share the latest season 2 news

As of right now, there’s been no word from Netflix about whether the series will be renewed or not. This isn’t surprising, but not for the usual reasons. It’s got nothing to do with the attention the series has gained, but to do with negotiations behind the scenes.

Lionsgate and Netflix will need to strike a deal for The Hunting Wives season 2. It means that while talking with reporters, including Deadline, at the Creative Arts Emmys, Malin Akerman shared that there has been no word to them about whether it will happen or not. She does feel the love from those who have enjoyed the series, though.

“We feel positive from all the feedback that we’ve had from people. But nothing to report yet.”

Oh, and if you didn’t like it, she’s just happy about the attention that it’s gained. We have to remember that with the switch of networks, The Hunting Wives barely had any promotional material ahead of its release.

Brittany Snow continued to share that she’s “hopeful” about a second season happening. Again, it’s all thanks to the attention the series got despite the lack of promotion.

“We’re feeling hopeful”

The Hunting Wives on Netflix, Lionsgate

The change to Netflix was scary for the stars

Akerman went on to talk about the move to Netflix. When she and Snow originally created the series, it was for STARZ, a network that is known for rather adult content. Yes, Outlander, we’re looking at you!

Well, then it moved to Netflix. Sure, there are plenty of shows that cover some adult content—Sex Education, anyone?—but the different between Netflix and STARZ is the audience number. Netflix is the largest streamer in the U.S. That meant many more people seeing all the antics that the two would get up to!

The biggest hurdle for Netflix is acquiring international rights. Lionsgate had to sell the rights to other companies around the world, so Netflix will have to buy them. It’s not the first time Netflix has had to do this, and it isn’t a complete barrier, but it’s no wonder there’s a delay in The Hunting Wives getting a second season.

The Hunting Wives is available to stream on Netflix.