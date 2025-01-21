Netflix hands out its first renewal of 2025 to hit original drama

Netflix might have been the network to hand out the most cancellations in 2024, but the streaming service is starting the new year off on a better start it seems!

Just weeks into the new year, Netflix has finally confirmed the fate of its hit legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer by officially renewing the series for a fourth season! News of the show’s renewal comes just over three months after the show’s third season was released on Oct. 17, 2024.

While the renewal news has only just come in, Deadline reports that work on season 4 has been quietly underway for a while now with production set to begin in February. The fourth season will once again film in the Los Angeles area and fans can once again look forward to a 10-episode season, though we’ll have to see whether that 10-episode season is released all at once as we saw with seasons 1 and 3 or if Netflix splits the season as they did in season 2.

Unsurprisingly, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller and fans can also look forward to the returns of Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) as well. But those aren't the only familiar faces coming back for season 4!

Neve Campbell is returning for The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

Not only can The Lincoln Lawyer fans celebrate the return of the show for a fourth season, but they can also look forward to the return of Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson – and we’re not just talking about a guest appearance!

After missing stepping back in season 3, appearing briefly in two episodes, Campbell will return to the show as a series regular for season 4 and is set to return for all episodes of the new season. Given Netflix has finally confirmed the fourth season will be based on the sixth book in Michael Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer book series, The Law of Innocence, in which Maggie plays a significant role.

In the book, Mickey chooses to defend himself after he’s charged with murder and left behind bars after a vindictive judge slaps him with a $5 million bail. This leads him to build a defense from his jail cell with his team tapped to assist him from the outside in proving his innocence. Considering the book incorporates the character Harry Bosch, who Netflix’s show has been unable to use and write around, it seems possible the show could possibly give some of Bosch’s storylines to other characters such as Maggie.

Regardless, Maggie will have plenty of screen time as in the book Maggie is among those who works with Mickey’s defense by using her legal expertise to anticipate what tactics the prosecution might deploy.

What will be interesting is to see what capacity Yaya DaCosta might play in the upcoming season. After being introduced in season 2 as Deputy District Attorney Andrea Freeman, DaCosta returned for season 3 and became romantically involved with Mickey. Now that he’s behind bars and Maggie is coming back to town, it’ll be interesting to see how their relationship evolves and whether it can weather the storm ahead!