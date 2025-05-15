Netflix has officially greenlit a third season of this beloved teen drama

Netflix held its third upfront event on May 14, where the streaming giant unveiled exciting updates, including renewals and new series announcements that had audiences eagerly anticipating what's next. Among the shows renewed was My Life with the Walter Boys. The widely loved teen drama has been officially confirmed for a third season, which will premiere sometime in 2026. This renewal is surprising, considering the second season has yet to premiere. My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will be released on Netflix later this year.

With such an early season 3 renewal, it’s clear that Netflix has strong confidence in the show’s future and its ability to continue captivating viewers. The first season was a smash hit when it dropped on Netflix back in December 2023. This prompted the streaming giant to quickly renew the teen drama for a second installment in the same month. My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 doesn't have an official release date just yet, but there's a rumor going around that it will be released in August of this year. If this rumored release date turns out to be true, we can probably expect an official announcement from Netflix soon, as August is just around the corner. Don't worry. We'll definitely make sure to come back and share the release date once it's announced.

(L to R) Ashby Gentry as Alex and Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 105 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Chris Large/Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Ali Novak. It centers on a teenage girl named Jackie Howard, who must leave her life in New York behind after a devastating tragedy. She relocates to rural Colorado to live with her new guardians, the Walter family. As Jackie tries to settle into her unfamiliar surroundings, she soon finds herself entangled in an unexpected love triangle between two brothers that turns her world upside down.

Nikki Rodriguez takes on the lead role of Jackie, while Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry portray the roles of the two brothers caught in a love triangle with her, Cole and Alex. Also in the cast are Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoë Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, and many others.

While plot details for the second season haven't been revealed yet, the story will likely pick up right after the events of the season 1 finale. The first season ended with Jackie leaving for New York with her uncle Richard and Danny, following a passionate kiss with Cole and a goodbye note to Alex. Because of that emotional and confusing exit, there will likely be tension when she returns to Silver Falls, Colorado, after summer break. People may not be happy with how she handled things, especially Cole and Alex.

All of the cast members mentioned above are confirmed to return for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 and many more. In addition, new cast members include Natalie Sharp, Carson MacCormac, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs, and Jake Manley.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more updates on My Life with the Walter Boys seasons 2 and 3!