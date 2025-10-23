Netflix hints at Emily in Paris season 6 renewal ahead of season 5 release

We're getting closer and closer to the premiere of Emily in Paris season 5 on Netflix! The new season once again arrives in December, which means before Stranger Things pulls focus around the Christmas and New Year's Eve holidays, we'll be spending some of the holiday season with Emily. She's back for more adventures in Paris and, as of last season, Rome!

But ahead of the premiere of the fifth season, Netflix seemed to reveal that Emily's story won't be over yet. While speaking during the Netflix Q3 earnings call, CEO Ted Sarandos shared the list of Netflix original series that are planned to return with new seasons in 2026, and Emily in Paris was featured on that list. If season 5 drops in December 2025, was he talking about season 6?

Netflix boss seemingly teases Emily in Paris season 6 renewal

Sure, Emily in Paris season 5 releases on Dec. 18, and that's just a couple weeks before 2026 begins. But it's hard to believe that he would group the romantic comedy show's fifth season in with the list of 2026 releases, considering that list includes Outer Banks season 5, Bridgerton season 4, Running Point season 2, and more shows that are definitely not coming until 2026.

Obviously, Sarandos' inclusion of Emily in Paris doesn't count as an official renewal, but it's certainly curious. Let's take it as a positive sign that another season is already in the works! I don't know about you, but as a huge fan of the show, I've been worried that season 5 could be the final season since we're clearly nearing the end of the show's lifespan. A tease for season 6 quells those fears.

Emily in Paris could honestly continue for a couple more seasons, but season 6 would reasonably make for the perfect place to end Emily's story. Although Netflix shared the teaser trailer for season 5 and that gives us a little taste of what to expect from the new episodes, we ultimately don't yet know what could be in the cards for our girl this season.

Until the new episodes arrive, we won't know if creator Darren Star and the writers have started building up Emily's endgame and what that means for both her personal and professional lives. She's still dating Marcello in season 5, though Gabriel shared his intention to win her back in the season 4 finale. The season 5 teaser offers no clues as to whether he's still putting up a fight.

Hopefully, as season 5 draws nearer and prepares for its premiere, Netflix will provide fans with a clearer vision on Sarandos' possible season 6 tease. Last year, Emily in Paris was renewed for season 5 shortly after the season 4 part 2 release. Let's hope the streamer keeps to that strategy and announces some good news for fans before the end of the year.

Emily in Paris season 5 premieres on Thursday, Dec. 18 on Netflix.