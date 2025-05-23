Netflix hints Stranger Things season 5 won't be coming in summer 2025

If you were not so secretly holding out hope that Stranger Things season 5 would be released sometime in summer 2025, or at least start releasing this summer, then Netflix's latest update won't be what you were looking for. Sadly, it seems as though the wait for the show's final season will continue through summer 2025 and into fall. But more updates could be on the way soon.

How do we know that Stranger Things season 5 probably won't be released this summer? Well, Netflix recently shared its summer slate, and the series wasn't indicated as a summer release. The slate also included shows slated for release this fall and later this year. Want to guess which category Stranger Things fell into? Well, the streamer didn't confirm a fall release either. So elusive!

Even though Netflix didn't designate the series as a release confirmed for fall 2025 on its preview lineup for summer and beyond, that doesn't mean season 5 won't arrive this fall. Since the streamer has confirmed that Stranger Things will return this year, logistically the season has to at least start dropping this fall. But Netflix isn't giving fans any release teases just yet.

Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo - Netflix's Upfront 2025 | Roy Rochlin/GettyImages

Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo recently made an appearance during Netflix's Upfronts presentation, though no announcements about season 5 were made. Our next hope for any release news about the final season will be at Netflix's Tudum live event on Saturday, May 31. The three aforementioned stars are confirmed to attend the event along with Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard. Sounds like the perfect opportunity for some news!

If the show's central friend group doesn't give fans the whole enchilada, which would be the release date and trailer, then at the very least what we could hope to be revealed at Tudum is a release window and a teaser. Something! It's been nearly three years since season 4 finished its two-part release in July 2022. We're hungry and need details. The anticipation is agonizing!

Even though Stranger Things season 5 more than likely won't be added to the summer lineup on Netflix, there are still so many great shows returning to look forward to. The final season of Squid Game arrives in June, as does the newest season of Ginny & Georgia. Wednesday and The Sandman both release their second seasons in two parts, and My Life with the Walter Boys has been teased to make a comeback. New series like Untamed, Leanne, and Too Much also drop this summer.

Netflix hasn't solidified as much of its fall slate, though the streamer has confirmed The Diplomat season 3 and new series The Beast in Me, Black Rabbit, Death by Lightning, and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch. The rest of the year also promises new seasons of A Man on the Inside, Nobody Wants This, Emily in Paris, Monster, The Witcher, and many, many more. Stranger Things season 5 will fit into the calendar somewhere between all of those shows fans can't wait to watch.

Keep checking Show Snob for more Stranger Things news and updates!