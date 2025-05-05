Our first look at Stranger Things season 5 could be coming very soon

Ever since Stranger Things season 4 completed its run way back in the summer of 2022, the wait for the fifth and final season has been nothing short of excruciating for fans. We've had to watch as countless other Netflix shows got release dates, made their comebacks, and even started work on their next seasons, all while Stranger Things season 5 remained an elusive concept.

Well, the final season has in fact been confirmed for a release in 2025, and we could finally be learning the release date very soon. The announcement for the release date, and even the drop of a teaser trailer, won't just happen out of nowhere for a show as massive as Stranger Things. There's likely going to be an event surrounding these updates, perhaps something like Tudum.

As luck will have, Netflix will once again host its Tudum fan event on Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with a number of the streamer's hit titles making appearances during the show. Ahead of the highly anticipated Netflix event, Stranger Things has been confirmed as one of the titles getting a spotlight during Tudum 2025. That's the perfect opportunity for exciting Stranger Things news!

STRANGER THINGS IS COMING TO #TUDUM!



Watch the global fan celebration live on Netflix May 31 at 8pm ET | 5pm PT. pic.twitter.com/hY5LScXgLy — Netflix (@netflix) May 2, 2025

In addition to Tudum, Netflix has also been on the hunt for some devoted day-one Stranger Things fans to take part in an event that's seemingly taking place the day before Tudum. Netflix hasn't specified exactly what the event will be, but they're searching for fans of the hit original series for possible on-camera interactions. Seeing as this is probably the last time Stranger Things can take part in Tudum, the streamer's setting it up to go out with a bang.

The possibility of the Stranger Things season 5 release date being announced isn't the only excitement Netflix fans can look forward to. Netflix has revealed a number of the titles that will be getting a spotlight during the event, and that includes Emily in Paris, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, One Piece, Outer Banks, Squid Game, Knives Out 3, Wednesday, and more.

Historically, Netflix drops exclusive news, first-looks, and behind-the-scenes content for all of the their most popular shows and movies as well as the new content coming up. Sometimes, release dates and trailers are included in what Netflix gives fans during Tudum, and it would honestly be such a wasted opportunity to not drop the hands-down biggest news possible this time around. We'll have to wait and find out when Tudum 2025 streams lives on Netflix on May 31.

Earlier this year, an alleged release date leak suggested that Stranger Things season 5 would be released in two parts in October and November 2025. While the release date makes sense for the series and this particular final season, nothing has been confirmed just yet. A two-part (or even three-part) release is definitely in the cards, but we'll have to stay patient to hopefully find out at Tudum.

Stay tuned for more Stranger Things news and updates from Netflix Life!