Find out which of your favorite Stranger Things stars are attending Netflix's TUDUM!

We have very high hopes for Netflix's TUDUM 2025 event coming at the end of the month! The celebrations are a great way to highlight some of the streamer's most popular shows with fans, and provide us with release dates, sneak peeks, and more deets to highly-anticipated seasons we're waiting for. One of those is Stranger Things season 5.

Unsurprisingly, the streamer has stayed very tight-lipped with details about the sci-fi horror's final season. Yes, we've gotten some updates regarding when to expect it - 2025 - and some fun behind-the-scenes footage of the cast and crew when filming wrapped. Though we really don't have any other details. I don't know if Netflix will share a teaser video or trailer. But, I would love it if we at least got a release date so we know when to expect the series to come back this year!

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Eduardo Franco as Argyle in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Stranger Things season 5 reveal is expected

With the amount of cast members attending TUDUM, I feel like something big is coming. At least, it's what I'm hoping for. Fingers crossed! So many of our favorite stars from the show will be in attendance, and that most likely means they'll unveil something important like the release date. And even perhaps some first-look images from Stranger Things season 5? That would be amazing! Here's a list of who has been confirmed:

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas)

Noah Schnapp (Will)

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

It's possible that more of the Stranger Things crew will be at the event. Netflix didn't share the full list of all the stars attending. But, I would still be happy with the five OGs. I would be surprised if Sadie Sink wasn't there though. It would be great to get some of the older teens like Joe Keery or everyone's fave, David Harbour. Plus if there's some sort of reveal as I'm hoping there will be, I'm sure the Duffer Brothers are also going to be in attendance to share some good news. I'm so excited to tune in!

Netflix's TUDUM 2025 begins streaming live on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. There's lucky fans who have gotten tickets to experience the event in person. How awesome is that!? Other Netflix shows that will be highlighted include Wednesday, Squid Game season 3, and Outer Banks. It's going to be a wonderful day to be a Netflix fan, that's for sure.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix!