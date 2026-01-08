Netflix just announced a new comedy with a hilarious all-star cast

Netflix has just announced an exciting new series that has the potential to become one of its funniest new series. Netflix's original comedy shows have delivered plenty of laughs over the years, with the likes of Running Point, I Think You Should Leave, The Four Seasons, Nobody Wants This, and more.

Now, Deadline is reporting a new Netflix original series on the way with A Hundred Percent, with the amazing cast of Nick Kroll, Sam Richardson, Vanessa Bayer, and Jason Mantzoukas. The half-hour live-action comedy will follow a group of people who present themselves as authorities on living life effectively, only for their realities to be much different from what they present in their books, podcasts, and social media.

Kroll is also a creator on the show alongside Gabe Liedman, who previously worked with Kroll on the hit Netflix animated comedy series, Big Mouth, and its spinoff series, Human Resources. Big Mouth ended in 2025 after eight seasons, while Human Resources was cancelled after two. However, Kroll returns to the streamer with his first live-action series.

Nick Kroll attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Addams Family" at Westfield Century City Mall on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Photo by Blair Raughley/Invision for MGM/AP Images)

A Hundred Percent's cast is a all-star comedy ensemble

While Nick Kroll's track record with Netflix already inspires a lot of confidence in A Hundred Percent, the rest of the cast makes it one of the most anticipated comedy shows on the horizon. Each of these stars has proven themselves to be hilarious performers in a variety of projects, and seeing them together in a series is sure to deliver big laughs.

Sam Richardson found a breakout role as Richard Splett in HBO's comedy Veep before continuing to find success in comedies like The Detroiters, I Think You Should Leave, and The Afterparty. Vanessa Bayer is best known for her time on Saturday Night Live, becoming a standout performer for seven seasons. Jason Mantzoukas also provided a voice alongside Kroll on Big Mouth, as well as stealing scenes in various shows like Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The League.

Kroll himself is also a hilarious performer on countless shows. A Hundred Percent sounds like the ideal concept for these great comedic stars to build eccentric and original characters while playing off each other. While it will still be a wait until the show premieres, anyone looking for laughs should keep an eye out for A Hundred Percent.

Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming Netflix original series from Kroll.