Netflix just renewed one of its newest teen hits everyone’s talking about

On May 14, Netflix held its third-ever upfront event, where the streaming giant announced several renewals for some of its fan-favorite shows and new series. One of the new shows to receive a renewal was Forever, a teen series that has quickly gained popularity since its debut last week. Forever season 2 is officially happening at Netflix!

This renewal comes as somewhat of a surprise, seeing as though the show's first season was just released a week ago. Netflix doesn't usually hand out renewals this quickly, especially for its new series. The streaming service typically waits to gauge audience response, completion rates, and overall viewership data before making a decision. This early renewal of Forever suggests the show has performed strongly out of the gate, generating enough buzz and engagement to justify a second season so soon.

As of May 15, Forever is one of the most popular shows on Netflix at the moment with it currently ranked highly on the streamer's top 10 TV shows list. It's had a place on the list since the show's debut, and it doesn't look like it'll be going anywhere anytime soon, especially now that it's been renewed. Its renewal status will likely boost its visibility even more, attracting new viewers eager to catch up before the next season arrives.

(L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever | Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix

Forever comes from Mara Brock Akil, the same creator behind hit shows like Girlfriends and The Game. With this series, Akil gives Judy Blume’s classic 1975 novel of the same name a modern update. It's set in Los Angeles and tells the love story of two Black teens as they navigate the highs and lows of first love while discovering themselves along the way. Greenleaf's Lovie Simone stars as one of the teens, Keisha Clark, while Michael Cooper Jr. (On the Come Up) plays the other lead role as Justin Edwards.

The rest of the talented cast is made up of Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence Winans III, Wood Harris, Karen Pittman, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Niles Fitch, Paigion Walker, and E'myri Crutchfield.

Without revealing any spoilers for those who haven’t watched Forever season 1 yet, the finale leaves things on a bittersweet note between Keisha and Justin. This is why fans were so eager to hear news of a second season. The emotional and unresolved ending left many wanting more, and now that Netflix has officially renewed Forever, viewers can look forward to seeing what’s next for Keisha and Justin’s love story.

With Keisha and Justin now on separate paths in life, it’ll be interesting to see how their relationship develops in Forever season 2. No matter what happens, we’re still rooting for them!

All eight episodes of Forever season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.