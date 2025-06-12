Netflix makes exciting announcement timed to Mr. Robot's 10th anniversary

Every year, a new crop of shows, movies, albums, and what have you reach new milestone anniversaries that make us all feel a different kind of old. What do you mean that show we all watched as kids just turned 25 years old? There's no way! Well, there's another anniversary in our midst, and there's know that a full decade has passed since the premiere of this huge TV hit.

The Emmy Award-winning psychological thriller series Mr. Robot made its premiere on the USA Network on June 24, 2015, marking a distinct shift in the cable network's original programming strategy. Once known for light and breezy blue-sky procedurals, USA went a bit darker with Sam Esmail's critically acclaimed series about digital anarchy, hackers, and cyber security.

Mr. Robot coming to Netflix US in July 2025

As the show's 10th anniversary nears this summer, Netflix made the unexpected but super exciting announcement that the complete series of Mr. Robot will be available to stream in the United States beginning on Thursday, July 3. For those keeping score at home, that's the same day that The Sandman season 2 premieres, so some Netflix viewers will be extra busy that day.

Hello, friend.



Mr. Robot: The Complete Series is coming to Netflix (in The US) on July 3. pic.twitter.com/TTPEc9dmlb — Netflix (@netflix) June 11, 2025

Mr. Robot's four seasons will only be available to watch on Netflix in the United States at this time, as that's what the streamer's announcement indicates. Hopefully, the series will become available to stream in other territories soon. The series doesn't currently have a home on one of the major streamers, though it's also available to watch on Tubi. In July, we can add it to our Netflix watch lists.

The series, which stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater, premiered with almost immediate critical acclaim. Mr. Robot scratched an itch that television viewers had been looking for back in 2015, and it did so in such an inventive and suspenseful way. Following season 1, the series and Slater both won Golden Globe awards, while Malek won an Emmy for his performance and the show landed its only nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

After the dynamic and firing-on-all-cylinders first season, the second season marked a noticeable increase in complexity and darkness that seemingly compromised the show's momentum moving forward. Mr. Robot remained highly regarded by critics but seemed to fall off a bit in pop culture. Its fans remained devoted until the very end, hanging onto every wild twist.

If you're one of those people who fell off during or after season 2, it's the perfect time to rewatch Mr. Robot on Netflix this summer. A decade removed, the show has aged especially well as its themes remain right at the forefront of our cultural conversation today. As someone who watched from episode 1 to episode 45, this is one show that sticks the landing and tells a complete story.

All four seasons of Mr. Robot begins streaming on Netflix beginning Thursday, July 3.