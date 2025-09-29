Netflix recently released a new medical drama, and it's already dominating the charts

Have you taken a look at Netflix's top 10 TV shows list lately for inspiration? If not, now’s the perfect time. There are several interesting shows included on the list, but one specific series stands out as particularly noteworthy. It's the new medical drama, Doc.

As of Sept. 29, the show is currently ranked at the No. 2 spot on the list, and it doesn't look like it'll be dropping off anytime soon. This means it's one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix at the moment. If you're a fan of shows like Grey's Anatomy and/or The Resident, then Doc should be added to your watchlist right away. It'll be right up your alley.

Who knows? It might just become your next binge-worthy obsession. All it took was one episode for me to get hooked and now I'm a full-blown fan, eagerly waiting to see what happens next in every twist and turn of the story. Yes, it's just that good!

DOC: L-R: Patrick Walker, Anya Banerjee, Omar Metwally, Molly Parker, Jon Ecker, Amirah Vann, and Scott Wolf | Fox

Doc is the one TV show on Netflix you're not watching

Netflix added the first season of this medical drama to its platform on Sept. 23, 2025, and it didn't take long at all for it to climb the charts. If you weren't aware, Doc is not a Netflix original series. It's actually a show that Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to, which means it won't stay on the streaming platform forever. It will eventually depart after its licensing agreement expires. A departure date has not been set yet, but we just wanted to give a heads-up so you can plan your binge sessions before it leaves.

Barbie Kligman created Doc. It's based on the Italian series Doc – Nelle tue mani, which was inspired by the real-life story of Dr. Pierdante Piccioni, a physician who lost 12 years of his memory following a tragic car accident. It stars Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larsen, a top doctor who suddenly loses eight years of her memory after a car accident, forcing her to rebuild her career, relationships, and life from scratch. Joining Parker in the cast are Omar Metwally, Jon Ecker, Amirah Vann, Anya Banerjee, Patrick Walker, and Charlotte Fountain-Jardim.

Check out the official trailer below for Doc season 1 for a sneak peek of the series!

Doc is actually a Fox show. The 10-episode first season aired on the network from January to March 2025 and was a major hit. Due to its popularity, strong fan response, and viewership numbers, Fox went ahead and renewed the medical drama for a supersized second season in February 2025. Doc season 2 consists of 22 episodes, which is a significant 12-episode increase from season 1. It recently started airing on Fox, but it's unknown if it'll ever make its way to Netflix in the future like the first season.

It appears that Sony (the show's owner) let Netflix temporarily acquire the streaming rights to Doc season 1 to build hype and interest for the second season. We've been seeing this happen a lot lately, and it’s a smart strategy that seems to be working. That said, there might be a chance that Doc season 2 will eventually make its way to Netflix as well. But for now, fans will have to catch the new episodes on Fox.

You can stream Doc season 1 on Netflix right now.