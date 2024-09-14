7 great shows like The Night Agent
By Sandy C.
If you’re missing The Night Agent, welcome to the club! Let’s cheer ourselves up by watching one (or all) of these seven shows like The Night Agent.
Okay, don’t hold your breath, but The Night Agent season 2 may be here by the end of 2024! As we reported earlier this month, Netflix may have quietly confirmed the release window for when season 2 of the action series The Night Agent will arrive. And, if true, it’s soon! On the official Instagram account for the series, a follower asked, “Is Season 2 approaching really really fast or is it just approaching…?” Yes, fellow fan! You’re asking the real questions here!
To our surprise, the account responded and shared that November is “the anticipated release.” So you’re telling me new episodes will be here by Thanksgiving? What a gift! But not so fast. The response from the account no longer appears. That’s right, it has been deleted. What could this mean? Were they not supposed to reveal that or are they wrong and season 2 won’t be here until much later? We’re as anxious as you are to learn the truth. But, in the meantime, why not rewatch all season 1 episodes to refresh our memory? After all, the first season dropped over a year ago on March 2023.
Something else fans can do to kill time is watch similar shows. Because, if you love The Night Agent, you must enjoy action, drama, and conspiracy thrillers, right? Or do you only watch the Netflix series for the plot aka Gabriel Basso? If it’s the latter, we’re not here to judge! On the contrary, we’re here to assist! If you love a fun mix of action and eye candy, watch the British TV series Bodyguard.
Richard Madden stars as Sergeant David Budd in the political thriller Bodyguard. The series includes six episodes, so it’s an easy long weekend watch. In Bodyguard, Budd suffers from PTSD as a war veteran, yet he continues to put himself in the middle of the action. His latest task is working as the security lead for the Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). You can stream Bodyguard on Netflix. And while you’re on Netflix, be sure to also check out Lupin, starring Omar Sy.
7 shows to stream while we wait for The Night Agent season 2
- Bodyguard, Netflix
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Prime Video
- Homeland, Hulu
- Lupin, Netflix
- The Americans, Hulu
- Special Ops: Lioness, Paramount+
- Rabbit Hole, Paramount+
If you want to search outside of Netflix, head on over to Prime Video and stream Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski. This action-packed series is a lot longer than Bodyguard, it has four seasons in total, so it is a complete series if that’s something you’re looking for. It premiered on Prime Video over the summer of 2018 and the series finale was released on July 14, 2023.
Finally, another one of our top recommendations is The Americans. Hear me out, I know that series is six seasons long. But my friends, this is a spy-thriller classic! In fact, you should be explaining to me why you haven’t already watched it (if that’s the case). The series premiered in early 2013 and changed the game for the genre. It stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as Elizabeth and Philip (respectively), two Soviet officers posing as the perfect American couple in the early 1980s.
Stay tuned! As soon as we learn more about when The Night Agent will arrive, we'll update you all!