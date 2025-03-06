Call that record timing and one for the history books! One week to the day since Running Point made its premiere on Netflix, the streaming service already has exciting news to share with fans about its future. During the promotional cycle for the series, series star and executive producer Kate Hudson was open about wanting to make season 2, and she's getting her wish.

On March 6, exactly one week since the series premiered on Feb. 27, Hudson shared the exciting news about the renewal of Running Point season 2 on social media. That's right! The comedy series from Mindy Kaling has already been renewed for a second season, and honestly, Netflix couldn't have made a better decision. The streamer has been in a comedy rut, but it's finally out.

In a press release, Netflix touts that Running Point made quite the debut in its first week of availability, scoring 9.3 million views and ranking in the Top 10 across 83 countries. The series has been No. 1 on the daily top 10 most popular shows ranking in the United States since its premiere, and now with season 2 confirmed to be on the way, it's no showing any signs of slowing down.

Running Point renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Hudson announced the renewal in the video above, saying that she's "beyond thrilled" about season 2 and joking that a good basketball team owner knows when to listen to the fans. The video displays multiple comments from fans on social media asking for a second season. She thanks the fans for their passion, for watching the show, and for being the reason for the quick renewal.

Kaling, too, shared a statement with Netflix's Tudum about the renewal, sharing the same gratitude as Hudson for being able to come back for another season. Read her statement below:

"We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show. We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and, of course, executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point."

If you haven't started watching the show, first of all, what are you waiting for?! It's the best new comedy series Netflix has had to offer since Nobody Wants This. As mentioned above, Netflix had been in something of a slump when it comes to comedy series, but it's finally out of that rut with these two series, in addition to Ted Danson's A Man on the Inside, all of which will be back with second seasons.

Hudson stars in the series as Isla Gordon, who becomes the president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team in the wake of her brother's car accident and drug scandal. Although it's tough uphill battle for Isla to settle into power in the world of men's sports, she's able to do the impossible with the struggling team, commanding respect and making it to the playoffs.

Going into season 2, there are a couple cliffhangers that still have fans guessing. Isla's romantic life hit the skids, but it became even more complicated in the season 1 finale when a love triangle took shape with her (ex) fiancé Lev (Max Greenfield) and Waves coach Jay Brown (Jay Ellis). Beyond her personal confusion, Isla finds Cam (Justin Theroux) attempting to take his old job back from her.

As a fan of Hudson, Kaling, and everything about Running Point, I could not be happier or more excited that Netflix has decided to avoid the guessing game and has confirmed season 2. There's no doubt it will be the best new comedy series of the year, on Netflix or otherwise. The streamer hasn't confirmed when season 2 will premiere, but for now, we're expecting a bow in early 2026.

Watch Running Point only on Netflix.