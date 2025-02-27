Kate Hudson wants Running Point season 2 to happen (and so do we)

Running Point made its debut on Netflix on Feb. 27, and the series starring Kate Hudson was an immediate slam dunk. The actress and singer stars in the comedy from Mindy Kaling as a reformed party girl who takes over the family business as its president. That business? The most lucrative professional men's basketball team in Los Angeles. No pressure at all for a woman!

On top of an incredible creative team behind the scenes, including Kaling's hilarious frequent collaborators Ike Barinholtz and Dave Stassen, Running Point features an exquisite (we don't use that word often enough, but it applies here) ensemble cast that leans on the unique talents of Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Justin Theroux, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, and so many more.

Following the non-stop laughs throughout the near-perfect first season, the 10-episode comedy layup concludes with a nail-biting season finale. With Isla having taken the Waves to the playoffs against great odds, her personal life also takes a bit of a dive as a love triangle forms. But she also finds her career in question when a certain someone returns to steal her glory.

RUNNING POINT. Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 110 of Running Point | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Running Point season 2 isn't confirmed (yet) but needs to happen

As of the release of Running Point on Feb. 27, Netflix hasn't confirmed the renewal of season 2, but that's to be expected with a brand-new series. The streamer typically tracks a new show's performance across its first week and month, comparing the completion rates and viewership data before making a decision.

But with the star power involved, this one's sure to put some sizable numbers on the scoreboard. The streamer has been announcing renewals much more quickly these days, with the renewal of fellow comedy darling Nobody Wants This coming in less than a month after its September 2024 premiere. We should expect a similar timeframe if Running Point experiences the same success.

While promoting the series ahead of its premiere, the women of the series — Hudson, Kaling, and Song — dropped by Entertainment Tonight for a joint interview and expressed the fun and joy the whole team had while making the series. They spoke about their experiences as working mothers, and all agreed that making Running Point was a highlight they want do all over again.

"I had so much fun doing this. I just want to keep doing it," Hudson said with a grin and knowing glance over to Kaling. The co-creator and writer chimed in, "This is a message to Ted Sarandos: We love making the show, if you want to just pick us up for five more seasons." We'll take it, Ted!

Considering the successful working relationship Kaling has had with Netflix, it's unlikely that Netflix went into a series of this caliber, with so many beloved stars and razor-sharp writing, without thinking about its longevity. Kaling's fan-favorite and highly rated teen comedy Never Have I Ever told its full story in four seasons. Running Point could run for even more than that, and we need it to.

The show feels so fresh and original and unlike any other comedy currently on television, though it does borrow from time-tested foundations of the genre. Kaling has refined the mixture of workplace comedy and romantic comedy she fearlessly blended with The Mindy Project, making Running Point such a seamless and breezy show that arrives as a fully formed, well-oiled machine.

Unlike other Netflix original comedy series of the past (not to name check, but Blockbuster, Pretty Smart, Unstable, etc.), this one doesn't need time to find its footing. It's on par with Netflix's breakout hit Nobody Wants This, and it's the perfect pairing for the streamer's other star-studded delight. We're in a new age of Netflix comedy. We're all on board. Let's make season 2 happen!

Watch Running Point only on Netflix.