Netflix renews 2 political thrillers for season 3 (and we haven’t even seen season 2 yet)
By Bryce Olin
It might be Outer Banks season 4 week, but Netflix is spreading the love around with some third-season renewals for two great shows!
And, the even better news is that we haven't even seen the second season of these political thrillers yet.
The Diplomat and The Night Agent renewed for season 3
This week, Netflix renewed The Night Agent and The Diplomat for season 3. It was somewhat surprising considering Netflix rarely renews its shows for new seasons before the previous season is released on the streamer.
Given how popular these shows are, it totally makes sense. The Night Agent is one of Netflix's most popular shows of all time after one season. In fact, Netflix claims it was the most popular show of 2023. The Diplomat isn't quite as popular, but it's a hit political series with great reviews.
We're going to be waiting quite a while until The Diplomat season 3 and The Night Agent season 3 premieres on Netflix. There are new seasons of both shows coming much sooner!
The Diplomat season 3 moves production to New York
The Diplomat season 2 premieres on Netflix on Oct. 31.
Netflix shared the press release about The Diplomat season 3 renewal with our team at Show Snob. According to the press release, The Diplomat season 3 will be filmed in New York and London.
Prior to the third season, the first two seasons of The Diplomat were filmed in the UK. The move to New York is very interesting given what we know about the series. We don't know if it means what we think it means, but it's definitely worth a second glance.
According to Netflix, Debora Cahn, the creator and showrunner of The Diplomat, revealed that:
"Season 3 flips the chessboard. Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want."
What does that mean, Debora? We'll probably find out on Oct. 31. You know we're going to binge-watch all six episodes of The Diplomat season 2 on Halloween!
The Night Agent season 2 premieres in Winter 2025
It's not that surprising The Diplomat was renewed for season 3 prior to the release of season 2. We've heard rumors about the series getting renewed for season 2 for months now.
We definitely didn't see The Night Agent season 3 renewal coming right now, this far ahead of the season 2 premiere. According to a press release from Netflix, The Night Agent season 2 will premiere in Winter 2025. That means that the new season will likely be released in January or February 2025.
It's a little bit later than what we had heard for the release date for The Night Agent season 2. It'd been rumored that the season would premiere in November, but that's not happening anymore.
In addition to the renewal news and release window announcement, Netflix also revealed The Night Agent season 3 is in pre-production and eyeing a late 2024 start to filming in Istanbul, Turkey. Production will move back to New York in 2025.
Hopefully, if all goes well, we'll see The Night Agent season 2 in early 2025 and season 3 in early 2026 (if not sooner). Netflix renewing the show this early and getting production started is definitely a good sign for a short gap between seasons.
Netflix didn't stop there with The Night Agent and The Diplomat, either! The streamer also renewed Nobody Wants This starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody for a second season, too.
It's a good day to be a Netflix subscriber; that's for sure!