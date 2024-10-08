The Night Agent season 2 gets a very disappointing release window (The wait is longer than expected)
We come bearing disappointing news fellow The Night Agent fans. Back in September, there was a rumor going on that The Night Agent season 2 may come out in November 2024. And the expected release date was supposed to be this year, with us waiting to get a confirmed release date from Netflix. Well, we have an exact release window now, but it's longer than we expected it to be.
The Night Agent season 2 premieres Winter 2025 on Netflix, per a press release. The first season dropped on the streamer on March 23, 2023. So by the time the show action thriller returns, it will have been almost two years since new episodes will have been released.
That is if the streamer is planning to release the new season in January, February, or even March of 2025. That's way too long, even though we have gotten used to waiting two years between seasons when it comes to many Netflix shows. It's a truly long and disappointing wait after thinking we were getting the second season in 2024.
On X, The Night Agent creator Shawn Ryan shared the timeline of when work on season 2 began, when writing and filming was finished amidst the actors and writers strikes that started in summer 2023, and where they are in the production process. Check out the post below:
The Night Agent season 3 has been confirmed
While Netflix did share the disappointing news about waiting much longer than we'd hoped for more Peter's adventures and missions, there is some good news to share. The Night Agent has already been renewed for a 10-episode season 3, as Ryan also mentions above. Per a press release, filming will begin in Istanbul at the end of the year before cast and crew come back to resume production in New York in 2025.
As Ryan said above, apparently there won't be a huge gap between The Night Agent seasons 2 and 3 when the time comes. Let's just hope so. Because honestly. Us fans do stick around and wait, but these gaps between seasons has just become way too long. Even as an avid fan, I forget what happens in a previous season and have to refresh my memory ahead of a new one because it's been so long since we've been wrapped up in a story.
To at least end on a positive note, be sure to check out the first-look images from the second season to mildly tide us over until we get our favorite show back. How do you feel about this delayed release date?
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news and updates about The Night Agent season 2 on Netflix!