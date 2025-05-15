Netflix renews underrated show for final season (and not one we expected)

Netflix had a busy Upfronts presentation this year! Not only did the streamer tease some of its upcoming slate, which includes new seasons of Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Squid Game, but Netflix also went ahead and renewed eight of its shows, six of those being scripted series! Some of the most recent hits like Forever and The Four Seasons will be back with new seasons.

While Netflix left a few of its shows on the bubble and awaiting word on their fate, an underrated comedy series isn't waiting for a renewal or a cancellation... because it got both! Michelle Buteau's hilarious romantic comedy series Survival of the Thickest has been confirmed to return for a third and final season on Netflix. Buteau shared the announcement in a video released during Upfronts.

Survival of the Thickest might not have been the Netflix show viewers expected to be renewed. The series, while hilarious and far too under-appreciated, hasn't been a massive viewership player similarly to the streamer's other comedies like Emily in Paris and Nobody Wants This. Thankfully, Netflix believes in this show and is allowing Buteau to wrap it up on her own terms in season 3.

Survival of the Thickest season 3 happening at Netflix

Not to put this out into the universe, but Survival of the Thickest seemed like one of the shows Netflix would be canceling following its comparatively tepid performance with season 2's release in March 2025. The series hasn't been a breakout hit, even though it should be, but fans adore the comedy. As much as we wish the series wasn't ending with season 3, at least one more season is on the way.

Buteau celebrated the final season renewal in an interview with Netflix's Tudum, calling the pick-up "such a beautiful every-day-is-a-birthday-gift with no gift receipt!" Additionally, the star, co-creator, and writer shared a tiny tease about season 3, promising that the bast chapter of Mavis Beaumont's story would be "lived in, lived out loud, we’ll tie up and let it loose, honey!"

In season 2, Mavis found herself in some hot water career-wise after hopping on a podcast and publicly criticizing a fashion designer for not including size-inclusive items in their line. But Mavis creates a solution by extending an olive branch to the designer to collaborate on a new collection that will bring Mavis' vision to life. Everything's starting to come together, but she and her friends still have a ways to go in season 3.

Buteau expanded on her tease about season 3 to Tudum and further expressed her excitement about getting the chance to finish telling this story:

"In some ways Mavis’ journey will just be starting, whether it’s a love interest or work life. Season 2 felt like a beautiful place full of love, hope, and growth. There’s truly nothing better than having the opportunity to live your truth and share your stories on-screen. Honestly, I want to know what’s good for Mavis! She’s already really put herself out there, and if she continues to do so, the sky’s the limit, bee bee!"

Again, it's such a shame that Survival of the Thickest will be ending after season 3, but it's also a blessing since we weren't expecting the series to be renewed in the first place. Hopefully, Netflix continues to collaborate with Buteau on more shows that provide important inclusion and representation. Netflix didn't share when season 3 would release, but we're expecting a 2026 drop.

Watch Survival of the Thickest only on Netflix.