Netflix reveals Monster: The Ed Gein Story release date and first-looks

If you have been waiting for some news about the next installment of Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series on Netflix, then we have the update you have been waiting for! It's been almost a year since the Emmy Award-nominated second season that centered on Erik and Lyle Menendez, but we're already getting the highly anticipated season 3 this fall.

Netflix officially announced that Monster: The Ed Gein Story premieres on Friday, Oct. 3 with an eight-episode season starring Charlie Hunnam as the titular serial killer. The third season of the anthology series had previously been rumored to have a release date in October 2025, which gladly ended up being true. Thankfully, the season drops early in the month (and on a Friday!).

Along with the release date announcement, Netflix shared three posters featuring Hunnam in character as Ed Gein. The main poster features a closeup of the actor looking at us ominously while pulling a mask halfway down his face (above). Another finds him holding a chainsaw in the air while screaming with blood splatters on his white tank top, and the last sees him lying in a woman's lap.

Check out the two alternate posters for Monster season 3 below!

Monster: The Ed Gein Story - Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story - Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

The controversial anthology series returns for its third round of diving into true crime stories and focusing on a polarizing figure (or figures) who have been held responsible for murder. While the first season tackled Jeffrey Dahmer and his victims, the second season told the story of the Menendez Brothers, which created a lot of conversation and brought the show even more criticism.

This time around, writer Ian Brennan takes a closer look at Ed Gein, also known as the Butcher of Plainfield, a serial killer whose brutal and gruesome murders inspired multiple horror films in the follow years. Taking place in the 1950s, Monster: The Ed Gein Story follows the serial killer on his Wisconsin farm as his "isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother" drove him to killing at least two people and digging up multiple bodies from their graves.

Here's how Netflix describes the series in the official synopsis: "Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades."

Beyond Charlie Hunnam starring as Ed Gein, the season also stars Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, and Suzanna Son in the main cast. Additional recurring cast members and guest stars seen throughout season 3 include Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, Tyler Jacob Moore, Mimi Kennedy, Will Brill, and Robin Weigert.

Before Monster season 3 even premiered, Netflix and Murphy have already gotten to work on Monster season 4, which will star Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden. Beatty will also be joined by Rebecca Hall and Vicky Krieps in the cast of the fourth season. The next installment will likely begin filming soon for an expected release on Netflix sometime in 2026. But before season 4, we have the third season and all of the controversy it's sure to create to look forward to.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story premieres Friday, Oct. 3 on Netflix.