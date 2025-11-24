Netflix has a hopeful update about its best government spy thriller

Netflix’s The Night Agent is on the move. Well, when it comes to production, that is. And this offers some hopeful news for the renewal of the series.

The Night Agent season 3 doesn’t even have a premiere date on the streamer just yet, and there is already hope for more to this government spy thriller. That’s not surprising when you consider how popular the show has been from the start.

The Night Agent. (L to R) Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Amanda Warren as Catherine in episode 210 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

The Night Agent production will move to Los Angeles

This is one of those shows that has already moved production. The first season filmed in Vancouver, where there are some substantially lower costs for many productions. However, due to costs and need, The Night Agent season 2 and 3 filmed in New York, with some filming in Thailand and Türkiye, respectively.

Now, the fourth season is set to move to Los Angeles, where it will get a tax credit. This was always the plan for the Shawn Ryan series, with the showrunner likely behind it. Not only does it help to get the tax credits, but Ryan tends to film most of his shows in Los Angeles. He is even currently there for SWAT Exiles, the spinoff of SWAT.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 206 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

Netflix is looking at The Night Agent season 4

Many will remember that The Night Agent season 4 hasn’t even been officially picked up, though. Well, Deadline notes that the move to LA is a good thing for the series. It means that Netflix is looking at renewing the show, and the writers room is currently running, hinting that there is more to the story.

It wouldn’t be unusual for Netflix to renew this government spy thriller ahead of the new season dropping. Season 3 was picked up months before season 2 premiered, making it clear that this show is going the way that Netflix would like. Getting a third and fourth season is rare for a Netflix show due to the way costs go up exponentially, so it means that people are tuning in!

The benefit of early renewals is that the show is able to stick to yearly releases. That’s extremely rare for a streaming show, due to the way renewals and filming have to work. We’re expecting The Night Agent season 3 in early 2026, and that should mean The Night Agent season 4 arrives in early 2027, as long as Netflix does renew it.

The Night Agent is available to stream on Netflix.