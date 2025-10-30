Netflix thriller is finally returning in 2026 following 3-year break

When Lupin season 3 hit Netflix on Oct. 5, 2023, fans were left wanting more. Since then, we've been wondering if the show will ever be renewed. It's been nearly two years of silence on the subject, during which fans feared the worst. In everyone's mind, the show was as good as cancelled.

As it turns out the story isn’t over just yet. Lupin season 4 has officially wrapped filming and is among the Netflix shows that will come back to our screens soon enough.

Lupin Part 4 plot, cast and release date

When Lupin season 4 arrives is still a mystery, but we did learn more information about the new season very recently.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos revealed Lupin season 4 is coming in 2026. He mentioned Lupin on the most recent Netflix earnings call, along with Outer Banks, Ginny and Georgia, and other hit Netflix shows coming back next year.

Lupin season 4 started production in Paris in May 2025, just wrapped filming in September. Although the streaming service hasn't yet confirmed the release date, it could return at any time in spring or summer, considering post-production times.

Netflix hasn’t released a trailer or teaser yet, so plot details are still a mystery. For now, all we can say is that Assane Diop is a smart man. Knowing him, he'll find a way to get out of prison sooner than expected. But there might be complications — we know from the Part 3 finale that Assane's cell is right next to that of his old nemesis, Hubert Pellegrini.

Will Pellegrini try to get his revenge? How will Assane Diop fend him off, and what other adventures await him? Will he find his way back to his family? Questions abound, and fans can’t wait for the answers once the first trailer drops.

As for the cast, here's who is confirmed to return so far:

⦁ Omar Sy as Assane Diop

⦁ Ludivine Sagnier as Claire Laurent, Diop's ex

⦁ Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Férel

⦁ Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guédira

⦁ Shirine Boutella as Sofia Belkacem

The new season will also feature a few fresh faces. We're yet to know what role they'll take on, but the two names confirmed by now are Théo Christine (BRI) and Laïka Blanc-Francard (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon).

It’s been a long wait, but the countdown is on. Lupin Part 4 will bring Assane Diop back into our lives in 2026, and if history has taught us anything, it’s that he always has one last trick up his sleeve.

Lupin season 1-3 recap

The first two seasons of Lupin followed Diop's quest to avenge his father and concluded with his success in putting the powerful businessman Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) behind bars. Along the way, viewers fell in love with Diop’s charm and brilliance, following his adventurous life as a gentleman thief inspired by the Arsène Lupin stories, from all around the world.

The master of disguise and genius thief was set on stealing the Black Pearl in season 3, while also trying to save his mother and pull off the greatest trick of all — make himself disappear.

All did not go to plan, however. While he managed the heist that had not given him peace since 2017, when he first tried to get his hands on the Black Pearl, and he did save his kidnapped mother, faking his death wasn't enough to keep the ones hunting him at bay. Lupin season 3 ended with Diop turning himself in and landing behind bars.

Watch Lupin season 4 on Netflix in 2026. Stay tuned for more information about the release date.