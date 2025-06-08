6 best new streaming comedy shows that have kept us laughing in 2025 (so far)

When we needed the laughs most, the new comedy series released so far this year really delivered. The best part about the comedies that have debuted on streaming in 2025 are that there's no debate about if they're actually comedies. Based on their sense of humor, overall tone, and ability to crack jokes a mile a minute, there's no confusing these shows with dramas.

Netflix in particular has been on a hot streak with new original comedies, led by the success of Nobody Wants This and A Man on the Inside late last year. The streamer has kept the laughs going with two of the funniest new shows of 2025 featuring even more stars everyone loves. Meanwhile, two new young adult series have hit everyone's funny bone, Apple TV+ hit it out of the park with a hilarious Hollywood send-up, and a Hulu hidden gem hit us in the feels.

What are the best new comedies that should be on your watch list right now? If you're looking for some laughter in the midst of chaos, these are the six shows you have to make sure you're catching up on, beginning below with Netflix's slam dunk sensation Running Point.

RUNNING POINT. Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 108 of Running Point | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Running Point

From co-creator, executive producer, and writer Mindy Kaling, Running Point stars Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, the unexpected new president of Los Angeles' biggest professional basketball team. She's faced with pressure from the public, her family, the players, and basically anyone you could imagine as she tries to raise the profile of the struggling team.

Since I love both Mindy Kaling and Kate Hudson more than I can express in the written word, Running Point was an easy sell for me from the moment it was announced. Imagine my elation when the show was even better than I could have ever dreamed. An unbelievable ensemble cast, fresh and top-notch writing, and Kate Hudson doing hard comedy. Can season 2 get here faster, please?!

"ADULTS" -- “The Mail” -- Season 1, Episode 8 — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Freyer as Billie, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Amita Rao as Issa, Owen Thiele as Anton, Malik Elassal as Samir | CR: Rafy/FX

Adults

Believe all the hype about the FX on Hulu series Adults, which debuted on May 29 and quickly became an online sensation. (It even has a very famous fan in its corner!) The series comes from executive producer Nick Kroll and stars Lucy Freye, Malik Elassal, Amita Rao, Jack Innanen, and Owen Thiele as a group of five 20-somethings living together in New York City.

While it's definitely this generation's answer to shows like Girls and Broad City, it's still super accessible to any viewer, especially if you love envelope-pushing comedies like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Don't be alarmed if it takes you a couple episodes to assimilate into this quirky bunch. By episode 3, you'll become obsessed and won't be able to stop laughing to tears.

Benny (Benito Skinner), Carmen (Wally Baram), Hailee (Holmes) in OVERCOMPENSATING | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Overcompensating

Speaking of laughing to tears, when Prime Video released Overcompensating on May 15, I wasn't sure the year's comedy output could get much better. I thought we had peaked. Thankfully, we didn't because we got Adults shortly after. But Benito Skinner's semi-autobiographical college comedy series couldn't be funnier or more singular if it tried. I'm not being hyperbolic.

Skinner stars in the series, which he also created and heavily writes, as a closeted college freshman looking to blend in. As a former jock, he thinks he can keep his persona going. However, truth has a way of sneaking up on you. Overcompensating perfectly blends over-the-top humor with wonderfully nuanced emotion. We desperately need five more seasons that are 12 episodes each at minimum.

Chase Sui Wonders, Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn and Ike Barinholtz in "The Studio," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

The Studio

I'm not going to lie, The Studio kind of came out of nowhere. Apple TV+ tends to move in silence, so when the comedy debuted in March, it was this fresh, new thing that felt seriously one of a kind. And that's exactly what Seth Rogen's latest series is, especially in the way that it approaches its satirical approach to tackling Hollywood from behind the scenes.

With a diving mixture of the best ensemble cast likely ever assembled in a streaming comedy (they're seriously that good) and celebrity cameos galore, The Studio centers on a bumbling new studio head looking to blend art and commerce. His drive to cover all bases is his only fatal flaw. The one-take cringe comedy won't be for everyone, but for those it's for, it's a knockout.

MID-CENTURY MODERN - “The Show Must Go On” - Bunny, Jerry and Arthur decide to make a change in the house, but unexpected guests show up and alter their plans. Meanwhile, Mindy has trouble finding closure. NATHAN LANE, MATT BOMER, NATHAN LEE GRAHAM | Disney/Christopher Willard

Mid-Century Modern

By far the most underrated new comedy series of the year, Hulu released Mid-Century Modern in March and still hasn't renewed the sitcom as of early June. The comedy series from the creators of Will & Grace is the only comedy on this list that's a multi-cam comedy, which for those who don't know the terminology means you will hear laughter from the live studio audience.

Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham play three best friends of a certain age who move into together in Palm Springs. They weather all kinds of storms together, whether it's dating, long lost daughters, grief, aging, and everything in between. Some weren't so charmed by Mid-Century Modern, but it's winning and witting in its nostalgic simplicity.

THE FOUR SEASONS. (L to R) Colman Domingo as Danny, Marco Calvani as Claude, Tina Fey as Kate, Steve Carell as Nick, and Will Forte as Jack in Episode 103 of The Four Seasons | Cr. F.ROMAN/Netflix © 2024

The Four Seasons

I'm not above admitting that I was looking forward to The Four Seasons on Netflix for one reason. Two words: Tina Fey. She's one of my comedy heroes, and to see her back on screen as one of the leads of a comedy series was nothing short of a dream come true. I just wasn't expecting everyone else to turn the show into one of the biggest comedy hits of 2025 so far. A pleasant surprise!

Based on the Alan Alda film of the same name from the 1980s, the star-studded series follows a chaotic group of six friends, divided into three couples, as they gather four times a year. Their trips and gatherings see them through various life changes, and now we'll get to catch up with them again for another year of vacations. Consider this me RSVP-ing for season 2 and all future seasons!