There won't be a Missing You season 2, but the next new Harlan Coben Netflix show is coming in 2025

Missing You is one of Netflix's most popular shows at the moment. With all five episodes of the mystery thriller dropping nearly a week ago, most viewers have already binge-watched them all. Now, they're left wondering if a new batch of episodes will be released soon in a Missing You season 2.

Unfortunately, this will not happen. Like all of Harlan Coben's previous Netflix shows, Missing You is a limited series. This means it was designed to be a self-contained series with a complete story told within a single season. While some may argue that the show ended in a way where more story could be told, that's just not going to happen. The mystery thriller pretty much ended the same way the Missing You book did.

However, don't feel sad! Harlan Coben has several new Netflix series in the works that'll fill the void. In fact, one of those shows will be coming out this year! Two Harlan Coben Netflix shows released in the same year? This is fantastic news! Coben himself made the announcement.

Caught (Atrapados)

Back in July 2024, Coben shared with his fans on X that a new Argentinian television series adaptation of his 2010 mystery thriller book Caught would be released on Netflix sometime in 2025. Titled Caught or Atrapados in Spanish, this show was first announced at Netflix's Made in Argentina event in 2023. It's a limited series, and it will consist of six episodes, each about 45 minutes long. Soledad Villamil, Juan Minujín, Alberto Ammann, Matías Recalt, Fernán Mirás, Mike Amigorena, Carmela Rivero, and many others star in this upcoming thriller.

Here's the show's official synopsis via Netflix:

"Reporter Ema Garay gains visibility amongst digital journalism by catching criminals who tend to evade justice in Bariloche city, in Patagonia Argentina. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a social worker and referent, who ends up being the main suspect of her investigation on the disappearance of a 16 year old girl. While Ema tries to discover the truth, she will have to confront herself."

Coben is signed on as an executive producer. Miguel Cohan and Hernán Goldfrid helmed the episodes. In addition, Cohan, along with Ana Cohan, María Meira, and Gonzalo Salaya, wrote the scripts.

Here's a look at the cast via a video Netflix shared on one of its official YouTube pages:

More Harlan Coben Netflix shows coming soon

Run Away - Another limited series part of Coben's ongoing creative partnership with Netflix is the upcoming thriller Run Away. It was announced to be in the works at the same time as Missing You. It's based on Coben's book of the same title. He will executive produce along with Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, and Danny Brocklehurst.

"Simon had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone and an argument escalates into shocking violence that will shatter Simon’s life all over again. His search for his daughter will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever." - Netflix

Myron Bolitar - Back in 2022, Netflix revealed plans to adapt Coben's Myron Bolitar book series into a television show. The series will reportedly be set in the U.S. and will be filmed there as well. The only other juicy information known about this show is that it won't be a limited series. This means that a second season could happen if it performs well when it comes out. The show will follow the life of Myron Bolitar, a former basketball player turned sports agent who finds himself solving mysteries involving his clients, friends, or family.

Just One Look - An additional television adaptation that Coben is working on for Netflix is Just One Look, a series based on his 2004 book of the same name. It's believed to be a Polish-language show.

I Will Find You - In November 2024, Netflix announced that it would be adapting another one of Coben's novels into a limited series. That book is I Will Find You, and its TV adaptation will consist of eight episodes. The story will take place in the U.S. and revolves around an innocent father serving a life sentence in prison for murdering his son. After receiving new evidence suggesting his child may still be alive, he must escape prison to uncover the truth.

Coben's 2021 mystery thriller novel Win is also set to be adapted into a Netflix show or movie. Furthermore, his 2013 book Six Years will be turned into a Netflix film.