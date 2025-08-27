A new Harlan Coben show is coming soon but you won't find it anywhere on Netflix

Harlan Coben is a bestselling author known not only for his gripping thriller novels but also for the successful Netflix series adaptations of his work, which have brought his suspenseful stories to life on screen for a global audience.

In 2025, three new Netflix thriller shows based on his work were released. While it doesn't look like we'll be seeing any more come out this year, the good news is that Coben fans still have something to look forward to. The author has a brand-new thriller series set to come out this October. No, it won't be on Netflix. Instead, it will be available to stream on Prime Video.

It's titled Lazarus, and Prime Video has just announced the show's official premiere date and released the first-look images, giving fans a glimpse of the suspenseful thriller before it drops. Hopefully, your schedule is clear on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, because that's when Lazarus will be released on the streaming platform. There are six episodes in total in the first season, and all will be released at once on the designated date. That means viewers will be able to binge the entire first season in one sitting. We've shared the new photos below so you can check them out!

Lazarus photos

Sam Claflin in Lazarus | Prime Video

Sam Claflin and David Fynn in Lazarus | Lazarus

Alexandra Roach, Sam Claflin, and Kate Ashfield in Lazarus | Prime Video

Bill Nighy and Sam Claflin in Lazarus | Lazarus

Bill Nighy in Lazarus | Lazarus

Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy in Lazarus | Prime Video

Coben and his long-time collaborator Danny Brocklehurst are behind this thriller series. They co-wrote the scripts together, while Wayne Che Yip directed some of the episodes. The story centers around a forensic pathologist named Joel Lazarus, who returns home after his father’s shocking death only to eventually find himself involved in a web of cold-case murders, family secrets, and unexplained, disturbing events that threaten to unravel everything he thought he knew. Lazarus also explores the mysterious death of Joel's sister 25 years earlier.

Sam Claflin stars in the leading role as Joel. He's known for portraying Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games film series. He also took on the role of Sir Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders. Some of his most recent projects were starring in the musical drama miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six and the supernatural horror film Bagman.

Golden Globe Award-winning actor Bill Nighy portrays Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, Joel's father, who dies by suicide. You might have watched Nighy in films like Love Actually, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Living. He most recently starred in the supernatural horror flick The First Omen and the Netflix biographical drama film Joy.

Also in the Lazarus cast are Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown.

Now that we have the official premiere date, all that is left is the trailer. Prime Video will most likely drop it closer to its release. Maybe sometime in September. Don't worry! We'll be sure to return and share it as soon as it releases!