New Kaley Cuoco TV show gets exciting announcement from Amazon

If you have been a fan of Kaley Cuoco since meeting her on 8 Simple Rules or The Big Bang Theory, you're going to be over the moon about the latest news about the Emmy-nominated star's next television role. Following the unfortunate cancellation of her underrated Peacock comedy-mystery series Based on a True Story, Cuoco has already set her next project at Amazon.

Back in March, Cuoco boarded the mystery thriller series Vanished, and the series officially has a release window and a streaming home (in some parts of the world, at least). On May 6, Deadline reported that Amazon officially picked up the rights to the new series in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Prime Video will release the series in 2026.

Obviously, there's a glaring omission in the territories where Amazon snagged the rights. What about the United States? That hasn't been announced quite yet, but it's extremely likely that Vanished will wind up on Prime Video in the US as well. Just last month, Prime Video grabbed the US streaming rights to Jacob Elordi's miniseries The Narrow Road to the Deep North right in the nick of time.

Kaley Cuoco - 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals | Amy Sussman/GettyImages

Kaley Cuoco series Vanished eyes 2026 release

Vanished, which began filming on April 28 in Paris and Marseille, will debut in 2026, as mentioned above and confirmed by Deadline. We could expect to see the series sometime in the first quarter of the year, though a release in the spring could also be on the table. No matter what, fans of thrillers and Kaley Cuoco will definitely be tuning in and getting hooked on the mystery.

In the series, Cuoco plays Alice, a woman on Parisian vacation with her boyfriend Tom (Sam Claflin) when she suddenly discovers he has disappeared while on a train ride. Before long, Alice finds herself untangling the shocking events and hurtling into danger as she learns secrets about Tom. Vanished also stars Karin Viard, Matthias Schweighöfer, Simon Abkarian, and Dar Zuzovsky.

The series comes from AGC Studios and was announced during Series Mania in March. David Hilton and Preston Thompson created the series and Thompson wrote the episodes with Barnaby Thompson directing. We'll keep fans posted on what becomes of the United States streaming rights for the series, but for now, we can keep our fingers crossed for Prime Video, too.

Vanished comes on the heels of our hopes for Based on a True Story season 3 being dashed by Peacock. The series deserved much more, but thankfully, we have a new Cuoco series to look forward to. On top of Vanished, Cuoco's also in the mix for the developing HBO comedy series Kansas City Star from the team behind Hacks. It's a good time for us Cuoco fans!

Stay tuned for more streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob!