Kaley Cuoco's new mystery series casts even more uncertain light on Based on a True Story season 3

There's some good news if you're a fan of Kaley Cuoco and are following her career and television shows. I sure am! The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant star has done so many great projects over the years, including Based on a True Story on Peacock most recently. And now, she's got something new coming up as well!

According to Deadline, the actress is set to take on the role of Alice in the new mystery thriller series, Vanished. The show is set to start filming very soon on April 28 in Paris and Marseilles in France. Ooh la la! Since the production is still in early stages, there's no release date or even a streaming platform set for it just yet. Check out the synopsis provided by Deadline below:

"Vanished follows a romantic getaway to Paris that takes a dark turn. When her boyfriend Tom suddenly disappears aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew."

Sam Claflin will play her onscreen boyfriend, Tom, and the rest of the cast is rounded out by Karin Viard and Matthias Schweighöfer. David Hilton and Preston Thompson serve as co-creators. So what does all of this have to do with a potential Based on a True Story season 3?

Kaley Cuoco's new series puts Based on a True Story in jeopardy

The Peacock series has not been renewed or cancelled yet, but I really want at least a third season to wrap things up. We were left with multiple cliffhangers including Nathan arrested, Matt turning on Nathan and Ava, and Matt kidnapping Chloe's sister who turned out to be the copycat killer from throughout the season. So there's lots for season 3 to go on!

However with the news that Cuoco is doing Vanished, things are not looking great for the chances of Based on a True Story to get renewed. The actress is about to start filming her new project, and that's going to take months of production she'll have to commit to. She won't have time to do anything else. So if the dark comedy did get renewed, it wouldn't potentially start filming until next year in 2026. Or, this could also mean that Cuoco has committed to the new show because internally she knows Based on a True Story has been cancelled.

This is all purely speculation right now. So let's not panic until we get official word from Peacock. It's bittersweet because as a fan of the actress, I'm happy to see that Cuoco is continuing to expand her career and I'm excited to see what she brings us next. But, I do also want a third season of the Peacock series. Let's see what happens. Fingers crossed!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Vanished starring Kaley Cuoco!