Peacock just made a surprising cancellation and we're not thrilled about it

Just when we thought our watchlist was safe, Peacock has gone and done the unthinkable. In a move that’s left many stunned and more than a little frustrated, the streamer has pulled the plug on one of its most beloved series without so much as a warning. Fans were eagerly awaiting news of a renewal, but what they got instead was a sudden cancellation that no one saw coming. It's just not fair, and the disappointment is undeniable.

On April 15, the streaming service announced that it would not be going forward with a third installment of the dark comedy series Based on a True Story. In other words, fans who were eagerly anticipating the next chapter will now be left with unanswered questions and an unfinished story. This cancellation comes almost five months after the second season dropped. Variety was first to report the news.

Kaley Cuoco as Ava Bartlett and Chris Messina as Nathan Bartlett in Based on a True Story season 2 | Colleen Hayes/Peacock

Created by Craig Rosenberg (Gen V, The Boys), Based on a True Story debuted on Peacock in June 2023, garnering mostly positive reviews and a favorable audience reception. Four months later, the streaming service greenlit a second season of the dark comedy, which would later be released in November 2024. Season 2 was generally well-received by critics and audiences as well, so it's all the more puzzling that Peacock chose to cancel the series rather than see it through.

Our guess is that viewership numbers simply didn’t meet internal expectations, though, since Peacock doesn’t release regular audience data, we may never know for sure. We can't think of any other reason why the streamer would axe a show with strong reviews, compelling characters, and a story that clearly had more to give.

The dark comedy starred Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina as Ava and Nathan, a married couple living in Los Angeles. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they accidentally cross paths with active serial killer Matt (Tom Bateman) and, in a surprising twist, decide to team up with him to launch a true crime podcast.

The Based on a True Story season 2 finale ended on a shocking cliffhanger with Nathan being framed for murder by his bestie Matt, and Ava standing in the street in shock at everything that had just happened. Meanwhile, Matt has disappeared and taken Paige, aka the Copycat Killer, hostage. Then, there's Tory, who's in trouble and desperately needs Ava's help.

It’s clear there was more story left to tell, so the decision to abruptly end the series feels even more unfair. Now, we'll never find out what Matt's next move was with Paige. Would they have formed an alliance? And what about Nathan? Could he have cleared his name, and where does all of this leave Ava and baby Jack? These unanswered questions will now remain a mystery, leaving fans to wonder what could have been. It's a frustrating ending to a series that had so much more to offer.

