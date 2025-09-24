New Loot season 3 trailer offers romance and a wild trip ahead

Loot is coming back for season 3, and the trailer shows Maya Rudolph’s Molly up to some romance amid her usual hijinks.

It doesn’t get as much buzz as other notable Apple TV+ shows, but Loot has built a loyal fan base over its first two seasons. The series stars Maya Rudolph as Molly Wells, who discovers her tech billionaire husband John Novack (Adam Scott) is cheating on her. Their divorce leaves Molly with a whopping $87 billion.

Molly decides to help the world by setting up a foundation to give all her money to needy causes. Her goodwill is undermined by how Molly is so used to this uber-rich lifestyle that she can’t comprehend how “normal” people live, causing various hilarious situations.

Season 2 ended with Molly running afoul of a cabal of billionaires who didn’t like her charity work and was betrayed by her friend Grace joining them. Molly also realized she had romantic feelings for longtime aide Arthur (Nat Faxon), only to find him with a girlfriend. That sent Molly on her private plane with loyal assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster).

The season 3 trailer shows that the trip takes a crazy turn and that the romance of the leads may be happening after all!

Loot season 3 premieres on Oct. 15 on Apple TV+

The trailer opens on a typical Loot note as Arthur takes Molly to a nice, quiet cabin in the woods…only for Molly to reveal she intends to spend the night in an ultra-lavish bus once owned by Will Smith.

The trailer shows the rest of the Wells Foundation group handling Molly’s behavior and a reunion with John, who’s acting up with his weird jeans and weirder new girlfriend. Given the last time they saw each other, John had faked his death in a rocket explosion as a ploy to win Molly back, it's certain there'll be tension between the exes.

It also looks like the plane trip ends with Molly and Nicholas crashing on an island where, of course, they’re completely unsuited for survival skills. There’s also the budding romance of Molly and Arthur, which has its own complications that can affect the Foundation, with manager Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) trying to keep order while Howard (Ron Funches) continues his various side gigs. There will also be some guest star turns from D’Arcy Carden, Kesha, Zane Phillips, Henry Winkler, X Mayo, Paula Pell and more to come.

It looks like Loot retains its usual wild humor with some surprisingly warm romance, and Rudolph’s performance remains stellar to make season 3 the best yet.

