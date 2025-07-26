3 new Netflix shows to watch (and 2 to skip) in August 2025

We have officially passed the halfway point of the year, and while some super popular Netflix shows have already been released, the best and biggest are still yet to come. The summer has been heated up by the likes of Squid Game, The Waterfront, and Untamed, but a certain someone we all know and love is about to make sure we're not having too much fun in August 2025.

After almost three years since its massive debut, Wednesday returns with its highly anticipated second season. Wednesday Addams will put a screeching halt to all of our summer fun. Well, she'll at least try because we're going to have a blast with these new episodes, but we can't make any guarantees that we will be all dark and gloomy just like she is!

In addition to Wednesday's triumphant comeback in August, Netflix brings back another fan-favorite teen series at the end of the month, the breakout hit My Life with the Walter Boys, as well as a new limited series, an adult animated comedy, and more. But what's worth watching and what shows can be saved for later or skipped completely? Let's dive into what's coming to Netflix in August!

Wednesday season 2 part 1

Watch! Obviously, no one will be skipping Wednesday season 2 part 1 when it premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 6. It's a chilling new chapter for the title character at Nevermore Academy, as her family arrives to spend even more time with her and a chilling new mystery unravels. As the trailer reveals, Wednesday has had visions of Enid's death, which is just one of the mounting troubles our hero must contend with in season 2.

The second season kicks off in August with four episodes and concludes on Sept. 3 with the last four episodes. Sure, that's not very many episodes considering we waited nearly three years for this season. But don't worry, another season is on the way! Netflix already announced Wednesday season 3's renewal before season 2's premiere.

Miss Governor part 2

Skip! You're probably wondering, "What's Miss Governor and how is there already a part 2 of a show I've never heard of?" Well, you're not wrong! Since the show made its premiere in May, Netflix quietly changed the name. Tyler Perry's political comedy She the People was quietly renamed Miss Governor in between parts due to a trademark infringement lawsuit from a nonprofit organization.

But it's no matter. The series, while a serviceable source of laughs, didn't really connect with a wide audience and didn't become a must-watch Netflix series. If you're interested in catching up with Antoinette Dunkerson's adventures in rising through the political ranks and dealing with her chaotic family, then watch the eight new episodes on Aug. 14. Otherwise, feel free to skip this one!

Hostage

Watch! If you were a fan of the Netflix series Bodyguard, then you're definitely going to want to add this new British political thriller miniseries to your watch list. Hostage comes from creator Matt Charman and centers on the kidnapping of the Prime Minister's husband as France's president gets hit with blackmail. There's all kinds of turmoil at play as they unravel the conspiracy.

The series stars Julie Delpy and Suranne Jones, with a supporting cast that includes Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest, Lucian Msamati, Ashley Thomas, James Cosmo, and Jehnny Beth. Hostage contains five episodes, so it's a rather quick binge-watch for those who prefer watching a show from start to finish in one sitting. Check it out on Aug. 21!

Long Story Short

Skip! Before you seen the "skip" recommendation and write off Long Story Short, wait! Just because that's the recommendation doesn't mean that the show is bad or shouldn't be watched by those who appreciate adult animated comedies. But if you're someone who isn't a fan of adult animated comedies, then maybe Long Story Short shouldn't be at the top of your list.

The series comes from Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Netflix's beloved animated series BoJack Horseman, and centers on the Schwooper siblings throughout time. Long Story Short jumps through time to tell their story in childhood through adulthood. Lisa Edelstein, Paul Reiser, Ben Feldman, Abbi Jacobson, Max Greenfield, Angelique Cabral, Nicole Byer, Dave Franco, and Michaela Dietz lend their voices to the new series premiering on Aug. 22.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

Watch! It's been almost two years since My Life with the Walter Boys premiered on Netflix, but it's finally time for the series to return with its second season. The new 10-episode season premieres on Aug. 28 and picks up in the shocking aftermath of the first season's finale, in which Jackie returned home to New York City for the summer after getting caught between Alex and Cole.

In My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, Jackie returns to Silver Falls, Colorado, and finds herself right back in the middle of the love triangle mess. Once again, Jackie's forced to make tough choices as life continues to change around her. Like Wednesday, Netflix has already renewed the teen drama series for season 3, which is confirmed to drop in 2026. First up, the must-watch season 2!

