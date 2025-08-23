4 new Netflix shows to watch (and 3 to skip) in September 2025

Somehow, the fall season is already around the corner. Can you believe 2025 is almost over? Time sure flies when the Netflix shows are good, and there have been so many great ones this year so far. And the best part? There are lots more coming for the rest of the year! One of the best months for Netflix new releases happens to be September 2025.

Kicking off the quick rush to the end of the year, Netflix picks back up in September with the continuation and conclusion of Wednesday season 2, which will answer a number of lingering questions about not only Wednesday's fate but the season's larger mystery. Beyond Wednesday, Netflix has plenty more excellent new releases to offer.

September brings two more highly anticipated Netflix original series returns, one coming back from a nearly three-year hiatus, as well as four brand-new series that could be the next big obsession on the streamer. But what's worth adding to your watch list and what's better left on someone else's? We're running through seven shows coming to Netflix in September!

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 205 of Wednesday | Cr. Bernard Walsh/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday season 2 part 2

Watch! If you started Wednesday season 2 in August, then you simply have to finish the season with part 2 on Sept. 3. Conversely, if you saved the season to watch as a whole or you somehow haven't watched the series at all yet, it's the perfect time to start your binge-watch.

No spoilers, but Wednesday's life was left on the line at the end of part 1, and we're promised the resolution to the season's mystery in these four new episodes. We still have to meet Lady Gaga's character and see if there's any teases for what's to come in season 3!

Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 207 of Beauty In Black | Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

Beauty in Black season 2

Watch! It's been less than a year since Tyler Perry's debut Netflix original series Beauty in Black premiered in October 2024, but the fan-favorite show is already returning for season 2. Otherwise known as part 3, Beauty in Black returns with another two-part season that's expect to again contain 16 episodes total.

Even though the show, which follows two women from different walks of life becoming interconnected, wasn't a critical hit, viewers loved the messy drama. If you watched and liked the first season, don't miss season 2's start on Sept. 11.

NEXT GEN CHEF. (L to R) Kelsey, Olivia and Carlton in episode 8 of NEXT GEN CHEF | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix. © 2025

Next Gen Chef

Skip! When we're not binge-watching the latest buzzy limited series or making our way through some older series that just caught a second wind, we all love to escape into unscripted shows. Whether they're trashy dating reality shows or documentary series or food competitions, these shows can be some of the best to watch.

On Sept. 17, Netflix debuts Next Gen Chef, which features a group of chefs under 30 battling to be crown the next big chef. The series is hosted by Olivia Culpo and judged by Carlton McCoy and Kelsey Barnard Clark. If you're not a fan of food shows, skip this one!

Black Rabbit. (L to R) Jude Law as Jake, Jason Bateman as Vince in episode 108 of Black Rabbit | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Black Rabbit

Watch! It's not every day that we have the opportunity to watch two of the most talented actors of our time team up for a can't-miss limited series that's destined to win Emmys gold. Jason Bateman and Jude Law join forces in Black Rabbit, the new crime thriller that drops its eight episodes on Sept. 18.

In the series, Bateman and Law play brothers whose family business becomes in danger of past traumas brought back to the surface. Black Rabbit is exactly what Ozark fans have been waiting for since the Bateman's Emmy-winning series ended. Don't skip this one!

Alice in Borderland season 2 Production Still | Image Courtesy Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3

Skip! Look, you see the "skip" recommendation there, but it's not a reflection of the show's quality at all. In fact, Alice in Borderland is a must-watch! However, the reason it's listed as a "skip" is because the sci-fi thriller isn't for everyone.

This isn't a genre that's a universal must-watch, but if you're a fan who has been waiting nearly three years for season 3, or you're ready to dive in a gritty sci-fi thriller, then this should be on your watch list come Sept. 25.

Louis Partridge in House of Guinness - Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

House of Guinness

Watch! Peaky Blinders fans might be more focused on the follow-up film that's on its way to Netflix, but Steven Knight also has a new show coming out on Netflix on Sept. 25. House of Guinness takes place in 19th century New York and Dublin as the Guinness brewing empire reaches a pivotal moment after the death of its creator.

The series features eight episodes, a number of familiar faces — including those from Game of Thrones, Shadow and Bone, and Enola Holmes — and could very well become the next fan-favorite period drama series. Make sure to dive right in when the episodes drop!

WAYWARD. Toni Collette as Evelyn Wade in episode 103 of Wayward | Cr. Michael Gibson/Netflix © 2024

Wayward

Skip! Last but not least, the new thriller miniseries Wayward from Mae Martin makes its premiere on Sept. 25, and while it could very well be one of the most popular new Netflix originals of the month, that doesn't mean it will be a show everybody should watch.

The six-episode series start Toni Collette and centers on a creepy town and its school for troubled teens that are both brimming with dark secrets. It's in line with a lot of Netflix limited series where everything is not what it seems. Maybe don't rush to watch this one if you've already had your fill of dark and twisty limited series.

