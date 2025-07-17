There's a new Real Housewives series joining the ever-growing reality franchise, though don't count on being able to watch it on Peacock if you're in the U.S. In fact, none of us in this part of the world will be able to tune in, even on television. And, there's a bit of a questionable reason for it.

New reality show The Real Housewives of London (RHOLDN) dropped its trailer, and the series is set to premiere on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. However unlike the other productions in the Housewives world, those of us in the U.S. will not be able to watch it on Bravo or stream on Peacock, according to TVLine. That's because it will stream exclusively on UK platform, Hayu.

So if you're across the pond, then you're in luck! According to the news outlet, despite their being some familiar faces to us Bravoholics who drink up all the housewives' drama, for some reason NBCUniversal, which owns Bravo, Peacock, and Hayu, does not have any plans to bring the show to our side of the world. This is very strange to me.

The Real Housewives franchise is very popular, and there's clearly an interest from viewers any time a new iteration of it drops. Plus, if another company had the broadcast rights to the London-based show, then I'd understand. However, Hayu is a UK subsidiary of NBCUniversal. The company could easily at least stream the production on Peacock. But for some reason, it's chosen not to.

Even though if you remember there's also another installment, Ladies of London, which aired on Bravo and streams on Peacock. Huh. In the trailer below, you'll see some familiar faces including Juliet Angus and Karen Loderick-Peace who are set to be a part of the main cast of the new reality series. Angus has previously popped up on Ladies of London, while Loderick-Peace is familiar to fans from The Real Housewives of Jersey and The Real Housewives of Cheshire. Check out the video:

Plus, more familiar faces can be seen from the franchise in the trailer above like Caroline Stanbury who also appeared in Ladies of London alongside Angus, as well as The Real Housewives of Dubai. Then you've got Dorinda Medley making an appearance as well, known for The Real Housewives of New York City.

RHOLDN is also set to star main cast members Amanda Cronin, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, and Nessie Welschinger as they "navigate life, legacy, and loyaly," per the synopsis. Hopefully one day, NBCUniversal will change its mind and bring the London gals to the U.S. because that trailer looks so good!

The Real Housewives of London premieres Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 on Hayu.

