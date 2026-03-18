New series from The Perfect Couple author scores summer release date on Peacock

After Apple TV closes the book on The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 in April, we won't be without Jennifer Garner on our television screens for very long. The Emmy Award-nominated actress stars in another page-to-screen series adaptation this summer, this time for a take on one of The Perfect Couple author Elin Hilderbrand's best-selling and beloved beach reads.

Garner leads the cast of The Five Star Weekend, which premieres on Thursday, July 16 on Peacock. The streaming service announced the highly anticipated show's release date on March 18 and revealed that all eight episodes of the drama will release at once. It's the perfect series to binge-watch on a hot summer day. Peacock couldn't have picked a better release date!

Based on the book of the same name by Hilderbrand, The Five Star Weekend follows celebrity chef and popular author Hollis Shaw (Garner) as she navigates the aftershocks of a major loss. In the wake of this loss, Hollis becomes consumed, leading to turmoil in her marriage and relationship with her daughter. She invites friends from different seasons of her life for a weekend away on Nantucket.

Naturally, the weekend isn't without its own chaos when Hollis' friends all come together. Joining Garner as Hollis' friends are D'Arcy Carden as Brooke, Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, and Gemma Chan as Gigi. According to the synopsis, there will be a "surprise" fifth member of the weekend getaway crew, which helps further stir the pot and drum up some secrets.

The main cast also includes Harlow Jane as Caroline Shaw and Timothy Olyphant as Jack, and if we were to guess without revealing spoilers from the book, Caroline is Hollis' daughter and Jack is a love interest for Hollis. In the book, Hollis' husband's name is Matthew, who is played by Josh Hamilton in the show. In case you haven't read the page-turner, we won't reveal details about Matthew.

Beyond the main cast, the recurring and guest stars include David Denman as Kyle McKenzie, Rob Huebel as Charlie Kirtley, Judy Greer as Electra, West Duchovny as Aubrey, Tory Devon Smith as John Mark, Henry Eikenberry as Dylan Leclaire, and Roberta Colindrez as Sunny. There could also be plenty more surprises in store when the series drops this summer.

Along with the release date, Peacock also shared a number of first-look photos of Jennifer Garner and most of the main cast in action on their Nantucket weekend getaway. The streamer hasn't yet released a teaser or trailer, but we can likely expect footage from the series to drop well ahead of the July release date to get viewers even more excited.

If you're hoping for a similar viewing experience as Netflix's The Perfect Couple, you won't be getting a murder mystery from this series. But there's going to be plenty of drama, and surely laughs, to keep viewers hooked. After all, there's still a second season of the Netflix hit in development. For now, take a look at photos from The Five Star Weekend below!

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: Jennifer Garner as Hollis | Photo by: Seacia Pavao/Peacock

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: (l-r) D'Arcy Carden as Brooke, Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum, Jennifer Garner as Hollis, Gemma Chan as Gigi | Photo by: Seacia Pavao/Peacock

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: (l-r) Jennifer Garner as Hollis, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum | Photo by: Seacia Pavao/Peacock

THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND -- Pictured: (l-r) Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Jennifer Garner as Hollis, D'Arcy Carden as Brooke, Chloë Sevigny as Tatum | Photo by: Greg Gayne/Peacock

The Five Star Weekend premieres Thursday, July 16 on Peacock.