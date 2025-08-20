The Perfect Couple season 2 lands devastating setback in development at Netflix

After becoming a runaway sensation on Netflix last fall, thanks in part to a viral opening dance number set to a catchy Meghan Trainor song, The Perfect Couple became the latest "limited series" to potentially score a second season. Earlier this year, Netflix began development on a possible season 2 that would turn the Nicole Kidman hit into an anthology series.

The proposed second season would adapt another book by best-selling author Elin Hilderbrand, this time diving into her novel Swan Song. In June, Hilderbrand provided an update on season 2 that suggested things were heading in the right direction. She teased that she had drinks with season 2 showrunner Joanna Calo. However, just two months later, things have changed.

The Perfect Couple season 2 gets disappointing update

Deadline reported on Aug. 19 that Joanna Calo officially departed The Perfect Couple season 2 as its writer and showrunner. Should the series continue on, Calo will not be part of the creative or production process anymore. There wasn't a reason provided for why The Bear executive producer exited the Netflix series, but these things usually come down to creative differences.

The Perfect Couple. Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in episode 104 of The Perfect Couple | Cr. Seacia Pavao/Netflix © 2024

Calo could also potentially have scheduling conflicts with her commitments to The Bear, since the Emmy Award-winning Hulu series has been renewed for season 5. According to Deadline, a new writer and showrunner hasn't yet been appointed, but thankfully confirms that the second season based on Swan Song remains in active development. It's just going to take longer.

Losing its showrunner is without question a devastating setback for any project. That essentially means they have to start over from square one on the development process. The first season's six episodes were written completely by showrunner Jenna Lamia along with a few co-writers, which means that writing probably hasn't been completed (or even started?) on season 2.

Even though The Perfect Couple failed to score any Emmy Award nominations, creating a second season appears to still be a priority for Netflix. The streamer hasn't formally or officially renewed season 2. That will happen once a new showrunner is locked in and they have a solid foundation that could kick off production. Hopefully, there will be updates on that front soon.

While the second season now has to find a new showrunner, the creative team will also have to find a new cast. Swan Song shares the location of Nantucket with The Perfect Couple, but since it's a whole new murder mystery centered on wealthy people and their secrets, none of the characters from season 1 are expected to return. Kidman will return, though, as an executive producer.

