New Seth MacFarlane animated comedy series coming to Peacock with big stars

Seth MacFarlane and Peacock appear to have a strong creative partnership, with the streaming platform teaming up once again with the Family Guy creator for a brand-new animated comedy. While MacFarlane already has his Ted live-action prequel series on Peacock, he's now set to expand his presence even more with a full-fledged Ted animated series.

While plot details are being kept secret, Ted: The Animated Series is said to be a sequel. It will continue the story after the first two Ted movies. Those hilariously funny comedy films, directed and co-written by MacFarlane, centered around the unexpected bond between a man named John Bennett and his foul-mouthed, magically sentient teddy bear, Ted. In addition to his behind-the-scenes work, MacFarlane also voiced the iconic character of Ted in the movies. He also currently voices the talking stuffed animal in the prequel series.

In this new animated Peacock show, MacFarlane will not only reprise his role as the voice of Ted but will also serve as the writer and executive producer. He’s joined by Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, who take on writing and executive producing duties as well, while also acting as showrunners. Corrigan and Walsh currently act as showrunners on the prequel series. Other executive producers on the animated series include Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson, and Claudia Katz. In addition, Universal Content Productions, Fuzzy Door Productions, and MRC are all signed on to produce.

Besides MacFarlane, you can expect several other original cast members from the Ted movies to return and voice their characters. Mark Wahlberg will voice John Bennett, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn. Barth was in both Ted and Ted 2, while Seyfried joined the franchise in Ted 2 as John’s love interest.

Two new characters, Apollo and Ruth, will be introduced. Kyle Mooney will voice Apollo, and Liz Richman will voice Ruth. Mooney is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, where he made a name for himself with his unique brand of comedy. He most recently starred in the A24 horror comedy Y2K. Richman, on the other hand, is known for starring as Polly in the Ted prequel series. It'll be interesting to see how her new Ruth character differs from Polly.

Peacock dropped an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the cast during a recording session for the new series. Check it out below!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we will be sharing more updates and details about the upcoming Ted: The Animated Series!