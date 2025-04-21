3 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (April 21-27)

Fresh off the long Easter weekend, there's no stopping the steady stream of new streaming series release, as the week ahead brings the latest — and final — season of a beloved Netflix thriller series, a new show from the creator of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away with Disney+'s hit Star Wars series.

On top of all the exciting new premieres coming this week, we can also look forward to new episodes of some of the best shows of the year, including the latest outings of Apple TV+'s hit comedy The Studio and Jon Hamm's dark comedy Your Friends and Neighbors. We're also gearing up for a new episode of The Last of Us after the most recent episode packed a shocking blow and Hacks season 4 continues with Ava and Deborah's latest shenanigans in their cold war.

There's no shortage of excellent television on your streaming watch lists, especially if you're still making your way through Netflix's new fan-favorite Western romantic drama Ransom Canyon. But what are the best new shows to watch this week? We're sharing the three top new releases coming out during the week of April 21, 2025 that you can't miss!

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's Star Wars ANDOR Season 2; exclusively on Disney+ | Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm. ©2025 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Andor season 2 premieres on Disney+

First up this week, Star Wars fans are boarding a ship and heading back into space for the return of Andor and its highly anticipated second and final season. The Rogue One prequel series kicks off season 2 on Tuesday, April 22 with three new episodes. The 12-episode second season continues to be released in three-episode chapters for four weeks, with the series coming to its conclusion on May 13. In the final season of the Emmy-nominated series Cassian (Diego Luna) continues his journey to becoming a key figure in the Rebel Alliance and leading the resistance. It's been almost three years since the series first premiered, so don't waste another second to start binge-watching!

Étoile arrives on Prime Video

Where Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino leads, we will follow, and where she's leading next is back to Prime Video with her follow-up to her Emmy-winning hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On Thursday, April 24, Prime Video drops the new series Étoile with all eight episodes at once, opting for a bing release rathering than a weekly release. The series takes place in ballet companies in New York City and Paris as they swap dancers in an effort to save their status. Luke Kirby and Charlotte Gainsbourg lead the cast, which also features a familiar face from Stars Hollow: Yanic Truesdale, otherwise known as Michel. Check out the new series this week!

You. (L to R) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 501 of You | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

You season 5 releases on Netflix

After five seasons of watching Joe Goldberg zig and zag his way through criminal activity, it all comes down to this. You season 5 makes its premiere on Netflix on Thursday, April 24, and rather than being released in two parts like the previous season, we're getting all 10 episodes at once. That's right, we can binge-watch the final season and find out what becomes of Joe Goldeberg once and for all. Does he get what's coming to him, or will he continue to find a way out? One thing's for sure, long-time fans must start watching as soon as possible and avoid spoilers at all costs. This is a show everyone will be talking about, and you don't want to run into spoilers while we say goodbye to You.

